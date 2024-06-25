https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/cynicism-of-biden-releasing-assange-for-political-advantage-on-full-display-1119125919.html

Cynicism of Biden Releasing Assange for Political Advantage on Full Display

Cynicism of Biden Releasing Assange for Political Advantage on Full Display

Sputnik International

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was freed from Belmarsh maximum security prison in London on June 24 after agreeing to a plea-bargain deal on one espionage charge in a US court to bring an end to his years in legal limbo.

2024-06-25T18:07+0000

2024-06-25T18:07+0000

2024-06-25T18:15+0000

world

us

julian assange

joe biden

united kingdom (uk)

london

wikileaks

us department of justice

australia

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083737_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e25c4b207c96b892808577fabe91e19.jpg

The Australian citizen had previously faced 17 charges in the US of espionage and one of hacking — carrying a potential jail time of 175 years — in the over publication of classified information from government whistleblowers.His crim was publishing inconvenient truths about the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in 2010. Assange's legal team has fought for years against his extradition to the US.On Monday, WikiLeaks revealed that its founder had been released from prison in the UK and left the country as part of a plea-bargain deal with the US Justice Department.The trial is expected to be held on Wednesday on Saipan island at the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.Human rights activists and investigative journalists reflected on the twist of the WikiLeaks founder's fate."I think Assange is being released now by Joe Biden in the hopes it might improve his standing with progressives and win him a few more votes," Komisar continued. “People concerned about Assange will understand the cynicism of Biden keeping him locked up until he thought he might get some advantage by releasing him."President Joe Biden has seen his approval numbers plummeting with his progressive base, who have grown disenchanted with the US president over Washington's support to Israel in the Gaza war.According to RealClearPolitics, 61.3 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, while 59.5 percent disapprove of his foreign strategy in general.International observers believe a potential Israel-Hezbollah war could further lessen the US incumbent president's re-election chances.Assange has suffered enough after spending five years in a UK maximum security prison for publishing honest information in the public interest argued Taylor Hudak, independent investigative journalist, adding that former President Donald Trump could pardon the WikiLeaks founder at the end of his tenure, but opted not too despite numerous pleas.The investigative journalist insisted that "the prosecution should have never happened in the first place."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-is-welcome-to-return-to-rt-broadcast---sputnik-and-rt-editor-in-chief-1119126943.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/israel-hezbollah-war-could-deal-final-blow-to-bidens-election-odds-1119094802.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-plea-deal-could-leave-dent-in-press-freedom-says-whistleblowers-friend-1119120733.html

united kingdom (uk)

london

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

julian assange, wikileaks founder, assange plea deal, assange plea bargain deal, assange released from prison, afghan war logs, iraq war logs, journalism, freedom of speech