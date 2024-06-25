https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/us-justice-dept-expects-assanges-plea-sentencing-will-happen-wednesday---filing-1119125697.html
US Justice Dept. Expects Assange's Plea, Sentencing Will Happen Wednesday - Filing
The US Justice Department expects WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's guilty plea and sentencing will happen on Wednesday, according to a court document provided to Sputnik on Tuesday.
The Justice Department said in the court document that Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday morning in a US federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands to a charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States. On Monday, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison in the United Kingdom and departed the country. Court documents revealed that he is expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The trial will be held on Wednesday on Saipan island at the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department expects WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's guilty plea and sentencing will happen on Wednesday, according to a court document provided to Sputnik on Tuesday.
The Justice Department said in the court document that Assange
is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday morning in a US federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands to a charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States.
"We appreciate the Court accommodating these plea and sentencing proceedings on a single day at the joint request of the parties, in light of the defendant's opposition to traveling to the continental United States to enter his guilty plea and the proximity of this federal US District Court to the defendant's county of citizenship, Australia, to which we expect he will return at the conclusion of the proceedings," the court document stated.
On Monday, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison
in the United Kingdom and departed the country. Court documents revealed that he is expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The trial will be held on Wednesday on Saipan island at the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.