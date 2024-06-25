https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/us-justice-dept-expects-assanges-plea-sentencing-will-happen-wednesday---filing-1119125697.html

US Justice Dept. Expects Assange's Plea, Sentencing Will Happen Wednesday - Filing

The US Justice Department expects WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's guilty plea and sentencing will happen on Wednesday, according to a court document provided to Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said in the court document that Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday morning in a US federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands to a charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States. On Monday, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison in the United Kingdom and departed the country. Court documents revealed that he is expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The trial will be held on Wednesday on Saipan island at the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.

