https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-is-welcome-to-return-to-rt-broadcast---sputnik-and-rt-editor-in-chief-1119126943.html

Assange is Welcome to Return to RT Broadcast - Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief

Assange is Welcome to Return to RT Broadcast - Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief

Sputnik International

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and RT, said she would love to see the WikiLeaks founder on air at RT, she told Sputnik Radio.

2024-06-25T17:51+0000

2024-06-25T17:51+0000

2024-06-25T18:05+0000

world

julian assange

margarita simonyan

joe biden

sputnik

rossiya segodnya

wikileaks

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119127086_0:0:1858:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_9ba18fc67acf9260b87037ea1429d53a.jpg

Simonyan expressed hope that one day she would be able to talk to Assange again and that he will be able to return to active life.“I hope that he will return to his active life, and I hope that he will return to us [RT] on air. If you remember, before all this happened to him, 12 years ago back in 2012, he hosted an RT program, a beautiful, brilliant program, we will be happy to bring it back,” she noted.The editor-in-chief also called Assange today’s best journalist and a visionary, and suggested that he should write a book.Commenting on the high-profile court hearing, Simonyan said that once it is over, nothing will change when it comes to free press and freedom of speech — neither in the US nor in the rest of the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-plea-deal-could-leave-dent-in-press-freedom-says-whistleblowers-friend-1119120733.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wikileaks founder julian assange, what did julian assange do, why is julian assange in jail, julian assange released, julian assange trial