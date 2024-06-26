https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/assange-to-speak-to-public-when-recovered---stella-assange-1119143871.html

Assange to Speak to Public When Recovered - Stella Assange

Assange to Speak to Public When Recovered - Stella Assange

Sputnik International

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will make a public appearance after he recuperates from years of jail and legal battles against extradition to the US, his wife Stella Assange said on Wednesday.

2024-06-26T17:37+0000

2024-06-26T17:37+0000

2024-06-26T17:37+0000

world

us

julian assange

canberra

united kingdom (uk)

london

wikileaks

us espionage act

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119143710_0:0:3029:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_b00949a762a60ec6fc7b0436f6dbd6f1.jpg

Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The plane with Assange on board had arrived in Canberra at 09:37 GMT, the information from the flight tracker Flightradar showed. The whistleblower who spent 14 years in legal battles with the US and UK justice systems will speak to the public again "at a time of his choosing," his wife added. Assange will continue to defend human rights, because it is "just part of who he is," his wife added. Assange’s wife also expressed her conviction that he should be pardoned. The US should have closed the case itself by dropping the charges, she added. "I think that he will be pardoned if the press unite to push back against this precedent. Because it affects all of you. It affects your future ability to warn the public and to publish without fear," she said. The press needs to work together to push for changes in the US Espionage Act, under which Assange was prosecuted, she said, adding that it would be in the interest of all media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/cynicism-of-biden-releasing-assange-for-political-advantage-on-full-display-1119125919.html

canberra

united kingdom (uk)

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wikileaks founder julian assange, what did julian assange do, why is julian assange in jail, julian assange released, julian assange trial, julian assange free