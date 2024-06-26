Putin, Mokhber Call Energy Cooperation, Infrastructure Projects Successful - Kremlin
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber, and the leaders noted that the bilateral energy cooperation, as well as the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects is successful, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Acting Head of the Executive Branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber. Issues of further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas were discussed," the statement said.
Putin holds phone conversation with acting Iranian president Mohammad Mokhber — Kremlin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 26, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished people of Iran a successful presidential election and expressed confidence that friendly relations will continue develop between the two nations.… pic.twitter.com/5VeaJylOiD
The leaders said that the bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects are developing successfully.
In addition, it is noted that Putin wished the people of Iran a successful presidential election and expressed confidence that friendly relations would develop.