Biden Claims He Can Handle Job of US President With Confidence

Biden Claims He Can Handle Job of US President With Confidence

US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence in his ability to fulfill duties at a fundraiser in North Carolina following a poor performance in the first presidential debate.

"Folks, I give you my word as a Biden. I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job. Because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high ... [Former President ] Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation," Biden said on Friday night, as quoted by the White House. The New York Times Editorial in an op-ed wrote on Friday that Biden should suspend his presidential campaign after a poor showing at the first presidential debate and let a fresh new Democratic candidate take his place. Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign admitted that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

