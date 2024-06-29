International
Kim Dotcom: US Heading for Disaster Due to Proxy Wars, Propaganda, and Leadership
Kim Dotcom: US Heading for Disaster Due to Proxy Wars, Propaganda, and Leadership
The recent debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump indicated that the country is headed for an imminent collapse, wrote entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file-sharing site Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, on the social network X.
"Not only Americans watched the debate yesterday. The whole world did. […] The end of empire is near," he noted. Dotcom emphasized that after this event, the reputation of the US government was completely undermined and beyond repair. In his opinion, Washington's proxy wars, continuous propaganda, and a mentally unfit leader will lead the country to disaster. The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. The main contenders in the race are the current head of state, Democrat Biden, and former US leader, Republican Trump. On Friday, the candidates met in the first round of pre-election debates, which CNN broadcast live from a studio in Atlanta. During his speech, Biden stumbled, misspoke, and, at the end, needed his wife's help to leave the stage.
Kim Dotcom: US Heading for Disaster Due to Proxy Wars, Propaganda, and Leadership

The recent debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump indicated that the country is headed for an imminent collapse, wrote entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file-sharing site Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, on the social network X.
"Not only Americans watched the debate yesterday. The whole world did. […] The end of empire is near," he noted.
Dotcom emphasized that after this event, the reputation of the US government was completely undermined and beyond repair. In his opinion, Washington's proxy wars, continuous propaganda, and a mentally unfit leader will lead the country to disaster.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. The main contenders in the race are the current head of state, Democrat Biden, and former US leader, Republican Trump.
On Friday, the candidates met in the first round of pre-election debates, which CNN broadcast live from a studio in Atlanta. During his speech, Biden stumbled, misspoke, and, at the end, needed his wife's help to leave the stage.
