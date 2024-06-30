https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-use-underground-tunnel-to-seize-major-ukrainian-stronghold-in-donbass--1119196147.html

Russian Forces Use Underground Tunnel to Seize Major Ukrainian Stronghold in Donbass

Russian Forces Use Underground Tunnel to Seize Major Ukrainian Stronghold in Donbass

Sputnik International

Russian troops captured a major Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern part of Kirovo in Donbass, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. 30.06.2024, Sputnik International

2024-06-30T17:03+0000

2024-06-30T17:03+0000

2024-06-30T17:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donbass

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119196292_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_df6a6acce93a8895b5cccaf4978ac584.jpg

"The major Ukrainian stronghold on the eastern outskirts of the town of Kirovo was taken by assault units from the Veterans squad of the Tsentr Battlegroup using an underground tunnel," the statement said."The soldiers established a supply route through the tunnel, providing the assault troops with ammunition, weapons, and food," the ministry added.The ministry emphasized that the surprise element allowed the unit to successfully take full control of the position. Some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, while others abandoned their posts and retreated.Earlier on Sunday, the ministry reported that the Tsentr Battlegroup's units had liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, improved their tactical position, and inflicted losses on the formations of the 23rd, 47th Mechanized, 95th Air Assault, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades and the 2nd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of Toretsk, Kirovo, Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, Volch'ye, Shevchenko, Sokol, and Vishnevoye. The enemy suffered losses of up to 370 soldiers, eight vehicles, four howitzers, two anti-tank guns, and a counter-battery radar station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/watch-russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-near-chasov-yar-1118422216.html

donbass

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, russia, ukraine, ukrainian armed forces, ministry of defense