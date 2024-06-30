https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-use-underground-tunnel-to-seize-major-ukrainian-stronghold-in-donbass--1119196147.html
Russian Forces Use Underground Tunnel to Seize Major Ukrainian Stronghold in Donbass
30.06.2024
"The major Ukrainian stronghold on the eastern outskirts of the town of Kirovo was taken by assault units from the Veterans squad of the Tsentr Battlegroup using an underground tunnel," the statement said."The soldiers established a supply route through the tunnel, providing the assault troops with ammunition, weapons, and food," the ministry added.The ministry emphasized that the surprise element allowed the unit to successfully take full control of the position. Some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, while others abandoned their posts and retreated.Earlier on Sunday, the ministry reported that the Tsentr Battlegroup's units had liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, improved their tactical position, and inflicted losses on the formations of the 23rd, 47th Mechanized, 95th Air Assault, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades and the 2nd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of Toretsk, Kirovo, Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, Volch'ye, Shevchenko, Sokol, and Vishnevoye. The enemy suffered losses of up to 370 soldiers, eight vehicles, four howitzers, two anti-tank guns, and a counter-battery radar station.
Russian troops captured a major Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern part of Kirovo in Donbass, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
"The major Ukrainian stronghold on the eastern outskirts of the town of Kirovo was taken
by assault units from the Veterans squad of the Tsentr Battlegroup using an underground tunnel," the statement said.
The fighters secretly cleared and utilized a tunnel over three kilometers long along the Seversky Donets channel, then entered the rear of the fortified position, which featured long-term firing points and underground shelters.
"The soldiers established a supply route through the tunnel, providing the assault troops with ammunition, weapons, and food," the ministry added.
The ministry emphasized that the surprise element allowed the unit to successfully take full control of the position. Some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, while others abandoned their posts and retreated.
Earlier on Sunday, the ministry reported that the Tsentr Battlegroup's units had liberated the settlement
of Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, improved their tactical position, and inflicted losses on the formations of the 23rd, 47th Mechanized, 95th Air Assault, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades and the 2nd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of Toretsk, Kirovo, Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, Volch'ye, Shevchenko, Sokol, and Vishnevoye. The enemy suffered losses of up to 370 soldiers, eight vehicles, four howitzers, two anti-tank guns, and a counter-battery radar station.