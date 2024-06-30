https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/why-us-ships-more-tanks-to-polands-huge-military-stockpile-1119191296.html

Why US Ships More Tanks to Poland's Huge Military Stockpile

Why US Ships More Tanks to Poland's Huge Military Stockpile

Sputnik International

Its generous shipments of military hardware to Ukraine aside, the United States also keeps funneling arms and armored vehicles to Eastern Europe as peace seems to be the last thing on the mind of the Pentagon strategists.

2024-06-30T14:05+0000

2024-06-30T14:05+0000

2024-06-30T14:05+0000

military

poland

nato

us army

abrams tanks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102587/58/1025875896_0:35:3216:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2de5962eeaf7a779fd59955e7c1ae543.jpg

Fourteen M1 Abrams main battle tanks and an M88 armored recovery vehicle have been delivered to the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site in Powidz, Poland, Stars and Stripes reports, citing an emailed statement by US Army spokesman Terry Welch.The facility is expected to become fully operational next year and is going to host up to 85 tanks, 190 armored combat vehicles and 35 artillery pieces, according to the newspaper.Col. Ernest Lane II, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade that maintains the site, reportedly said that Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 “has a huge impact on NATO.”“The strategic location allows us to have multiple avenues of approach and routes of departure and embarkation,” he declared. Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, one of the several such sites maintained by the United States in different parts of the globe, essentially allow US commanders in the region to quickly requisition military hardware without the need to ship it all the way from the US.Earlier this month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that NATO wants to establish three large military bases in Poland, Slovakia and Romania to funnel weapons to Ukraine. Orban’s warning comes amid the ongoing NATO-led militarization of Europe conducted under the pretext of preparing to fend off the imaginary “Russian threat.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/abrams-tank-went-up-in-flames-after-drone-strike--russian-drone-operator-1118938317.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abrams tanks poland, us military poland, us military bases in europe