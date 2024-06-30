International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/why-us-ships-more-tanks-to-polands-huge-military-stockpile-1119191296.html
Why US Ships More Tanks to Poland's Huge Military Stockpile
Why US Ships More Tanks to Poland's Huge Military Stockpile
Sputnik International
Its generous shipments of military hardware to Ukraine aside, the United States also keeps funneling arms and armored vehicles to Eastern Europe as peace seems to be the last thing on the mind of the Pentagon strategists.
2024-06-30T14:05+0000
2024-06-30T14:05+0000
military
poland
nato
us army
abrams tanks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102587/58/1025875896_0:35:3216:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2de5962eeaf7a779fd59955e7c1ae543.jpg
Fourteen M1 Abrams main battle tanks and an M88 armored recovery vehicle have been delivered to the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site in Powidz, Poland, Stars and Stripes reports, citing an emailed statement by US Army spokesman Terry Welch.The facility is expected to become fully operational next year and is going to host up to 85 tanks, 190 armored combat vehicles and 35 artillery pieces, according to the newspaper.Col. Ernest Lane II, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade that maintains the site, reportedly said that Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 “has a huge impact on NATO.”“The strategic location allows us to have multiple avenues of approach and routes of departure and embarkation,” he declared. Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, one of the several such sites maintained by the United States in different parts of the globe, essentially allow US commanders in the region to quickly requisition military hardware without the need to ship it all the way from the US.Earlier this month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that NATO wants to establish three large military bases in Poland, Slovakia and Romania to funnel weapons to Ukraine. Orban’s warning comes amid the ongoing NATO-led militarization of Europe conducted under the pretext of preparing to fend off the imaginary “Russian threat.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/abrams-tank-went-up-in-flames-after-drone-strike--russian-drone-operator-1118938317.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102587/58/1025875896_306:0:3154:2136_1920x0_80_0_0_2e98e1f18712fa153009fe73a592f4e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
abrams tanks poland, us military poland, us military bases in europe
abrams tanks poland, us military poland, us military bases in europe

Why US Ships More Tanks to Poland's Huge Military Stockpile

14:05 GMT 30.06.2024
© AP Photo / The U.S. ArmyUS tank M1 Abrams
US tank M1 Abrams - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© AP Photo / The U.S. Army
Subscribe
Its generous shipments of military hardware to Ukraine aside, the United States also keeps funneling arms and armored vehicles to Eastern Europe as peace seems to be the last thing on the mind of the Pentagon strategists.
Fourteen M1 Abrams main battle tanks and an M88 armored recovery vehicle have been delivered to the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site in Powidz, Poland, Stars and Stripes reports, citing an emailed statement by US Army spokesman Terry Welch.
The facility is expected to become fully operational next year and is going to host up to 85 tanks, 190 armored combat vehicles and 35 artillery pieces, according to the newspaper.
Col. Ernest Lane II, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade that maintains the site, reportedly said that Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 “has a huge impact on NATO.”
“The strategic location allows us to have multiple avenues of approach and routes of departure and embarkation,” he declared.
An American Abrams M1 tank destroyed in the special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Abrams Tank ‘Went Up in Flames’ After Drone Strike – Russian Drone Operator
13 June, 18:40 GMT
Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, one of the several such sites maintained by the United States in different parts of the globe, essentially allow US commanders in the region to quickly requisition military hardware without the need to ship it all the way from the US.
Earlier this month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that NATO wants to establish three large military bases in Poland, Slovakia and Romania to funnel weapons to Ukraine.
Orban’s warning comes amid the ongoing NATO-led militarization of Europe conducted under the pretext of preparing to fend off the imaginary “Russian threat.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала