https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraines-border-guard-confirms-ongoing-military-buildup-on-belarus-border-1119207872.html
Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border
Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border
Sputnik International
Ukraine is reinforcing its border with Belarus, both in terms of fortification and amassing military forces, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Monday.
2024-07-01T14:28+0000
2024-07-01T14:28+0000
2024-07-01T14:28+0000
military
ukraine
belarus
minsk
border
border security
border tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb0dd9161f630befc35a426855794c6.jpg
Last week, Belarus's deputy chief for ideology with the Army Special Operations Command, Col. Vadim Lukashevich, said he had information that Ukraine was amassing troops and military hardware on their mutual border. Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said last week that the situation on the border was tense and worsening day by day. "We continue enhancing it [the Ukrainian-Belarusian border] both in terms of engineering and in terms of deploying necessary numbers of troops and equipment there in order to prevent any activities which might come from Belarus," Demchenko said on Ukrainian television. Ukraine's border guard views Belarus as posing a threat, the spokesman said. On June 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk had no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues, adding it did not project military threats on third countries or seek confrontation with anyone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/belarus-deploys-additional-air-defense-systems-on-ukrainian-border-1119178823.html
ukraine
belarus
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027394_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b56933c567ed3d8f08879cb78826057.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine-belarus borders, ukraine troops, ukrainian soldiers, ukranian militarym ukrainian troops on belorussian border
ukraine-belarus borders, ukraine troops, ukrainian soldiers, ukranian militarym ukrainian troops on belorussian border
Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is reinforcing its border with Belarus, both in terms of fortification and amassing military forces, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Monday.
Last week, Belarus's deputy chief for ideology with the Army Special Operations Command, Col. Vadim Lukashevich, said he had information that Ukraine was amassing troops
and military hardware on their mutual border. Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said last week that the situation on the border was tense and worsening day by day.
"We continue enhancing it [the Ukrainian-Belarusian border] both in terms of engineering and in terms of deploying necessary numbers of troops and equipment there in order to prevent any activities which might come from Belarus,"
Demchenko said on Ukrainian television.
Ukraine's border guard views Belarus as posing a threat, the spokesman said.
On June 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk had no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues, adding it did not project military threats on third countries or seek confrontation with anyone.