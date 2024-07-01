International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraines-border-guard-confirms-ongoing-military-buildup-on-belarus-border-1119207872.html
Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border
Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border
Sputnik International
Ukraine is reinforcing its border with Belarus, both in terms of fortification and amassing military forces, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Monday.
2024-07-01T14:28+0000
2024-07-01T14:28+0000
military
ukraine
belarus
minsk
border
border security
border tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb0dd9161f630befc35a426855794c6.jpg
Last week, Belarus's deputy chief for ideology with the Army Special Operations Command, Col. Vadim Lukashevich, said he had information that Ukraine was amassing troops and military hardware on their mutual border. Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said last week that the situation on the border was tense and worsening day by day. "We continue enhancing it [the Ukrainian-Belarusian border] both in terms of engineering and in terms of deploying necessary numbers of troops and equipment there in order to prevent any activities which might come from Belarus," Demchenko said on Ukrainian television. Ukraine's border guard views Belarus as posing a threat, the spokesman said. On June 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk had no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues, adding it did not project military threats on third countries or seek confrontation with anyone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/belarus-deploys-additional-air-defense-systems-on-ukrainian-border-1119178823.html
ukraine
belarus
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027394_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b56933c567ed3d8f08879cb78826057.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine-belarus borders, ukraine troops, ukrainian soldiers, ukranian militarym ukrainian troops on belorussian border
ukraine-belarus borders, ukraine troops, ukrainian soldiers, ukranian militarym ukrainian troops on belorussian border

Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border

14:28 GMT 01.07.2024
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinUkrainian volunteer military recruits take part in an urban battle exercise whilst being trained by British Armed Forces at a military base in Southern England, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Ukrainian volunteer military recruits take part in an urban battle exercise whilst being trained by British Armed Forces at a military base in Southern England, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is reinforcing its border with Belarus, both in terms of fortification and amassing military forces, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Monday.
Last week, Belarus's deputy chief for ideology with the Army Special Operations Command, Col. Vadim Lukashevich, said he had information that Ukraine was amassing troops and military hardware on their mutual border. Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said last week that the situation on the border was tense and worsening day by day.
"We continue enhancing it [the Ukrainian-Belarusian border] both in terms of engineering and in terms of deploying necessary numbers of troops and equipment there in order to prevent any activities which might come from Belarus," Demchenko said on Ukrainian television.
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan hold large-scale Air Force and Air Defense exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
Military
Belarus Deploys Additional Air Defense Systems on Ukrainian Border
29 June, 11:10 GMT
Ukraine's border guard views Belarus as posing a threat, the spokesman said.
On June 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk had no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues, adding it did not project military threats on third countries or seek confrontation with anyone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала