Ukraine's Border Guard Confirms Ongoing Military Buildup on Belarus Border

Ukraine is reinforcing its border with Belarus, both in terms of fortification and amassing military forces, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Monday.

Last week, Belarus's deputy chief for ideology with the Army Special Operations Command, Col. Vadim Lukashevich, said he had information that Ukraine was amassing troops and military hardware on their mutual border. Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said last week that the situation on the border was tense and worsening day by day. "We continue enhancing it [the Ukrainian-Belarusian border] both in terms of engineering and in terms of deploying necessary numbers of troops and equipment there in order to prevent any activities which might come from Belarus," Demchenko said on Ukrainian television. Ukraine's border guard views Belarus as posing a threat, the spokesman said. On June 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk had no goal of creating any tension in regional security issues, adding it did not project military threats on third countries or seek confrontation with anyone.

