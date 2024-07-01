https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/kremlin-calls-reports-of-ukraines-dislocation-of-troops-to-belarusian-border-concerning-1119204350.html
Kremlin Calls Reports of Ukraine's Dislocation of Troops to Belarusian Border Concerning
Statements about Ukraine's dislocation of troops to the Belarusian border are a cause for concern for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Belarus is a union state, we have special formats of dialogue between all relevant departments, including special services. And our defense ministries are in constant partnership contact. Therefore, of course, these are reasons for concern not only for Minsk, but also for Moscow, because we are allies and partners," Peskov told reporters.Last week, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said that the situation along the border with Ukraine remains tense and is changing every day, for the worse.
"Belarus is a union state, we have special formats of dialogue between all relevant departments, including special services. And our defense ministries are in constant partnership contact. Therefore, of course, these are reasons for concern not only for Minsk, but also for Moscow, because we are allies and partners," Peskov told reporters.
Last week, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said that the situation along the border with Ukraine remains tense and is changing every day, for the worse.
Deployment of INF Missiles
The deployment of intermediate-range missiles
(INF) by the Russia is a sensitive issue, but some information about this may appear, Peskov said.
"Obviously, it is unlikely that such information will be announced in any way. After all, this is a very, very sensitive area related to defense and security," Peskov told reporters.
The president is raising this issue, and accordingly, as the process goes on, and some information will be available, the spokesman added.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country must respond to the actions of the United States and it seems that it is necessary for the country to start the production of INF strike systems.
Accreditation Denial to NATO Summit
The denial of accreditation to the NATO
summit in Washington is an infringement on the rights of Russian media, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, this is an infringement of the rights of media representatives. Of course, this indicates that NATO and the relevant services of the North Atlantic Alliance resort to discriminatory policies towards the media by country, which is absolutely unacceptable and contradicts all norms and principles of information openness and transparency. Well, though, we do not expect either of those things from this alliance. Of course, we strongly condemn such discriminatory actions of NATO," Peskov said, answering a question about the refusal to provide accreditation to Russian Izvestia journalists.
Kremlin on Stoltenberg's Words on China: Beijing Can Give Its Own Proper Assessment
Beijing can give a proper assessment to the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on its own, Peskov stressed.
"Negatively, but on the other hand, we are confident that our Chinese friends themselves can give a proper assessment of such actions," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the Kremlin's reaction to Stoltenberg's words.
Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg told told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that China is responsible for the incitement to the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict, Stoltenberg said.
Russia Monitoring French Elections, Sees Outlined Trends Confirmed
Moscow is closely following the course of the snap parliamentary elections in France, Peskov said, adding that the political trends that had earlier emerged in several European countries were being confirmed.
"We are following the course of these elections very closely. The trends that had been outlined even earlier in a number of European countries, including France, are being confirmed," Peskov told reporters.
He added that the preferences of French voters were clear, but called for waiting for the second round.
The right-wing National Rally party and its allied forces have won the first round of parliamentary elections in France
with 33.4% of the vote, data from the French Interior Ministry showed earlier in the day.