Russian Forces Knock Out Nine Ukrainian Jets, Including Seven Su-27s

Russian air defense systems struck nine Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, including seven Su-27s, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

"Two more Ukrainian aircraft, a MiG-29 and an Su-27, were shot down by Russian air defense systems," the ministry's statement said.The ministry also noted that a surgical strike on an airfield wiped out five Su-27 fighters and damaged two others.Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units attacked concentrations of enemy troops and military equipment in 115 areas, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.Moreover, within the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have suffered significant casualties in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug. More than 635 soldiers have been killed, in addition to the destruction of two armored fighting vehicles and 16 motor vehicles.Battlegroup Tsentr successfully repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks, leading to the loss of up to 440 Ukrainian troops.Additionally, Ukraine lost over 475 service members in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, which also destroyed one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, a 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and a 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle. Likewise, Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks, causing the loss of 70 Ukrainian soldiers.

