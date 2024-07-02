https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russias-economic-strength-gives-it-high-income-status-despite-sanctions-1119224270.html

Russia's Economic Strength Gives it High-Income Status Despite Sanctions

Russia's Economic Strength Gives it High-Income Status Despite Sanctions

Sputnik International

The World Bank’s recognition of Russia as a high-income country is "not surprising, but a reality”, Dr. Georgy Ostapkovich, Director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik.

2024-07-02T16:21+0000

2024-07-02T16:21+0000

2024-07-02T16:21+0000

economy

russia

world

world bank

russian economy under sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119224108_0:150:3108:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_57716ba3f7c556418fbeb1174f6951fa.jpg

The World Bank’s recognition of Russia as a high-income country is "not surprising, but a reality”, Dr. Georgy Ostapkovich, Director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik.Russia is seeing income growth of around 4-5%, with earnings growing in double digits, Ostapkovich said, stressing that the driving force is economic growth.Russia’s economy grew by 3.6% in 2023, with real incomes and nominal wages up by 4.5% and 13% respectively. Industrial performance, particularly in manufacturing, is propelling this growth not seen in 20 to 30 years. Notably, mechanical engineering in the military industry is expanding at 25-30%, according to Ostapkovich.Andrey Kolganov, Doctor of Economics and Head of the Laboratory of Socio-Economic Systems at Moscow State University, acknowledged that despite the challenges posed by the growth stimuli, Western sanctions failed to inflict significant harm on the Russian economy.Kolganov noted that economic growth rates were higher in 2023, compared to 2022 - and even higher in 2024. These increases promoted Russia from the classification of middle-income countries, to the rank of high-income countries.Although Russia has not caught up with the richest countries, the achievement is nonetheless remarkable, especially in the face of unprecedented sanctions.Gross national income per capita in Russia is now $14,250, according to a document released by the World Bank that classifies countries that cross the $13,485 threshold as “high income.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-learned-to-overcome-turbulent-situations-in-global-economy---finance-minister-1118807994.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/western-economies-fall-off-ranking-of-russias-top-5-trade-partners-and-into-recession-1117798383.html

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, russia is high-income country, world bank