Maintaining Security One of SCO's Main Tasks - Putin

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the official accession of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full member of the association.

"I would like to welcome all of you and, of course, President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko in connection with the completion of the procedure for the admission of the Republic of Belarus to official members of the SCO," Putin said at the SCO summit.Earlier in the day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Belarus was officially accepted as a member of the SCO at the summit in Astana.Close Economic Ties in SCO Bring Obvious Dividends to All ParticipantsClose economic ties in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bring obvious dividends to all participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Close economic ties bring obvious dividends to all participants. The facts speak for themselves. Thus, the average GDP growth of the member countries of our organization last year amounted to more than 5%, industrial production to 4.5%, while the inflation rate is only 2.4%. At the same time, Russia's trade with the SCO states has increased by a quarter," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the organization.The draft decision on the development of the SCO strategy until 2035 outlines prospects for further deepening cooperation not only in politics and security, but also in the economy, energy, agriculture, high technologies and innovations, Putin said.Share of National Currencies in Russia's Transactions With SCO States Exceeds 92%The SCO states are increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the organization's participants exceeded 92% in the first four months of 2024, Vladimir Putin said."Our countries are increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements. For example, their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the organization's participants has already exceeded 92% in the first four months of this year," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the organization.Maintaining Security One of SCO's Main TasksThe security of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) remains a priority in the organization's work, and the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure will be transformed to fulfill this task, Putin said.The fight against separatism and extremism in the SCO space will also be facilitated by the program of cooperation in this area approved during the organization's summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said.Russia Puts Premium on Partnership Cooperation Within SCORussia puts a premium on partnership cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as the cooperation there is developing based on the principles of equality and consideration of interests, Vladimir Putin said.Due to the active participation of Kazakh colleagues "a really solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared for approval at the current council," Putin added."Their implementation will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the role and influence of the SCO. The SCO countries' approaches to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration submitted for approval at the summit. It additionally highlights the commitment of all SCO participants to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, on international law, and on the desire of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnership," the Russian president said.Russia Supports Idea of Resuming Work of SCO-Afghanistan Contact GroupMoscow supports the idea of resuming the work of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan contact group and believes that this will help to further normalize the situation in the country, Putin said."We consider it right that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has traditionally been closely involved in the problems of Afghanistan. We support the idea of resuming the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group. We think this will contribute to the further normalization of the situation in this country," Putin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states in Astana.Spread of Potential Conflict Hotbeds on Eurasian Continent to Bring ChaosPotential conflict hotbeds remain on the Eurasian continent, and their expansion which will bring chaos and instability, Vladimir Putin said.

