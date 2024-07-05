https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/no-technological-problems-here-russia-ready-to-match-us-in-intermediate-range-missile-race-1119254803.html

'No Technological Problems Here': Russia Ready to Match US in Intermediate-Range Missile Race

'No Technological Problems Here': Russia Ready to Match US in Intermediate-Range Missile Race

Sputnik International

The United States’ efforts to develop and deploy missile systems previously banned under the INF Treaty virtually left Russia no choice but to respond in kind, argues Dmitry Stefanovich, research fellow at the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations with the Russian Academy of Sciences.

2024-07-05T15:12+0000

2024-07-05T15:12+0000

2024-07-05T15:17+0000

analysis

russia

inf treaty

missiles

kalibr

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

iskander ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095255381_0:213:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_73ad729725a0601f29d8034ad48c2486.jpg

The United States’ efforts to develop and deploy missile systems previously banned under the INF Treaty virtually left Russia no choice but to respond in kind, argues Dmitry Stefanovich, research fellow at the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations with the Russian Academy of Sciences.Russia’s hand was forced in this matter, Stefanovich says, noting that a veritable small- and intermediate-range missile race is now taking place in the world, and Russia and the United States are not the only participants.According to Stefanovich, new Russian land-based missile systems may include the ground-launched versions of Kalibr cruise missile and Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, as well as (possibly) new Iskander ballistic missiles with a longer range.He also recalls that Russia has been working on Rubezh, a “light intercontinental ballistic missile” that could possibly be turned into a short- or intermediate-range missile.Unlike the air- and sea-based missile systems, ground-based missile launchers are cheaper to maintain to deploy and harder to detect as they are being moved around Russia’s vast territory. As for the regions where they could be deployed, Stefanovich suggests that it may be either the Far East – closer to where similar US missile systems showed up recently – or the Leningrad Military District that was created in response to NATO’s encroachment on Russia’s western borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/exclusive-russian-specialists-studied-concept-of-operation-of-atacms-cluster-submunition-1119249010.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia intermediate range missiles, russia missiles development, russia missiles production