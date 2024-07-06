https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/belarus-china-to-hold-counterterrorism-drills-from-july-8-19---defense-ministry-1119261033.html
Belarus, China to Hold Counterterrorism Drills From July 8-19 - Defense Ministry
Belarus and China will hold joint counterterrorism drills from July 8-19 in the Eastern European country, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Servicemen of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have arrived in Belarus. The soldiers will take part in a joint counterterrorism exercise which will take place from July 8-19," the ministry said in a statement. The drills are aimed at exchanging best practices and laying the foundation of Belarusian-Chinese cooperation for joint training of troops, according to the statement.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus and China will hold joint counterterrorism drills from July 8-19 in the Eastern European country, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.