Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Sign Treaty Establishing Confederation

The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger during a trilateral summit in Niamey on Saturday signed a treaty establishing a three-way confederation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-07-06T05:30+0000

2024-07-06T05:30+0000

2024-07-07T05:20+0000

The confederation, dubbed Alliance of Sahel States, was signed into existence by the three states' military leaders who came to power via coups, including Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traore, Mali's Assimi Goita and Niger's Abdourahmane Tchiani. There are 12 countries in Africa's Sahel region.

