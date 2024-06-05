https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russias-ties-with-burkina-faso-in-military-technical-area-developing---lavrov-1118780750.html

Russia's Ties With Burkina Faso in Military-Technical Area Developing - Lavrov

Russia's Ties With Burkina Faso in Military-Technical Area Developing - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia and Burkina Faso are developing cooperation in the military-technical sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T11:33+0000

2024-06-05T11:33+0000

2024-06-05T11:33+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

burkina faso

yunus-bek yevkurov

africa insight

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780589_0:0:2974:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb614867bef9bf2c8ab8d9669eb0e0a.jpg

"With [interim] President [of Burkina Faso Ibrahim] Traore taking office, we were able to fully reveal and continue to reveal the potential of mutually beneficial equal cooperation in a variety of areas, including the economy, social sphere, healthcare, education, military and military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. Russia intends to additionally supply Burkina Faso with military products to strengthen the country's defense capability, the minister said, adding that Russia supports Burkina Faso's fight against terrorism and will send more military instructors to to the country. Additionally, Lavrov said that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov paid a visit to Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

russia

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and burkina faso ties, russia and burkina faso cooperation, russia and burkina faso relations, russia and burkina faso agreements, russia and burkina faso bilateral development