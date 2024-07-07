International
Right-Wing National Rally Leads French Elections But Lacks Absolute Majority - Report
Right-Wing National Rally Leads French Elections But Lacks Absolute Majority - Report
The right-wing party National Rally (RN) is leading in the parliamentary elections in France, securing between 210 and 228 out of 577 seats, which does not grant it an absolute majority, reports the Belgian TV channel RTBF, citing exit polls.
"According to the first exit poll data, the National Rally wins but does not achieve an absolute majority. The National Rally gains between 210 and 228 seats," the report says.These numbers also include the results of National Rally's allies.Meanwhile, the left-wing coalition New People's Front has secured between 151 and 180 parliamentary seats, and the centrist coalition of the current President Emmanuel Macron between 124 and 150 seats.On Sunday, the second round of snap parliamentary elections is being held in France. Belgian media traditionally report preliminary election results before polls close in France, as they are not subject to French laws.Meanwhile, voter turnout in the second round of the French parliamentary elections is projected to surpass 67%, French media reported earlier in the day, citing an Elabe poll. It was just under 60% about an hour prior to the closing of polling places, the French Interior Ministry said.
france, right-wing, national rally, french parliamentary elections, french snap parliamentary elections
france, right-wing, national rally, french parliamentary elections, french snap parliamentary elections

17:47 GMT 07.07.2024 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 07.07.2024)
A polling station assistant holds a ballot paper during the second round of the legislative elections
A polling station assistant holds a ballot paper during the second round of the legislative elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2024
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
The right-wing party National Rally (RN) is leading in the parliamentary elections in France, securing between 210 and 228 out of 577 seats, which does not grant it an absolute majority, reports the Belgian TV channel RTBF, citing exit polls.
"According to the first exit poll data, the National Rally wins but does not achieve an absolute majority. The National Rally gains between 210 and 228 seats," the report says.
These numbers also include the results of National Rally's allies.
Meanwhile, the left-wing coalition New People's Front has secured between 151 and 180 parliamentary seats, and the centrist coalition of the current President Emmanuel Macron between 124 and 150 seats.
Second Round of French Elections Sees Record 26.6% Turnout by Midday
World
Second Round of French Elections Sees Record 26.6% Turnout by Midday
12:24 GMT
On Sunday, the second round of snap parliamentary elections is being held in France. Belgian media traditionally report preliminary election results before polls close in France, as they are not subject to French laws.
Meanwhile, voter turnout in the second round of the French parliamentary elections is projected to surpass 67%, French media reported earlier in the day, citing an Elabe poll. It was just under 60% about an hour prior to the closing of polling places, the French Interior Ministry said.
