Second Round of French Elections Sees Record 26.6% Turnout by Midday
Second Round of French Elections Sees Record 26.6% Turnout by Midday
Sputnik International
Voter turnout in the second round of the French parliamentary elections has reached a record by midday Paris time, the French Ministry of the Interior reported on social network X.
"As of 12 pm [local time], voter turnout in the parliamentary elections was 26.63%. In the 2022 parliamentary elections, turnout at the same time was 18.99%," the ministry specified.In the first round, the National Rally garnered 33.15% of the votes, the left-wing New People's Front received 27.99% and President Emmanuel Macron's center-right coalition came in third with 20.04%. To prevent the RN from coming to power, Macron's supporters and the left have started withdrawing their candidates who came third in their electoral districts to concentrate votes on the anti-Le Pen candidate.It is anticipated that in the second-round "duels," where Le Pen's party candidates will face off against candidates from Macron's coalition or the left, the National Rally will have fewer chances of winning. A total of 224 candidates have withdrawn their candidacies.
Second Round of French Elections Sees Record 26.6% Turnout by Midday
France is holding the second round of its snap National Assembly elections for the lower house of parliament today. Voting will determine whether the right-wing National Rally (RN) becomes the leading parliamentary force and if its leader Jordan Bardella will become prime minister.
Voter turnout in the second round of the French parliamentary elections has reached a record
by midday Paris time, the French Ministry of the Interior reported on social network X
.
"As of 12 pm [local time], voter turnout in the parliamentary elections was 26.63%. In the 2022 parliamentary elections, turnout at the same time was 18.99%," the ministry specified.
In the first round, the National Rally garnered 33.15% of the votes
, the left-wing New People's Front received 27.99% and President Emmanuel Macron's center-right coalition came in third with 20.04%.
To prevent the RN from coming to power, Macron's supporters and the left have started withdrawing their candidates who came third in their electoral districts to concentrate votes on the anti-Le Pen candidate.
It is anticipated that in the second-round "duels," where Le Pen's party candidates will face off against candidates from Macron's coalition or the left, the National Rally will have fewer chances of winning. A total of 224 candidates have withdrawn their candidacies.