Watch Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian S-300 Missile System in Poltava Region

Watch Russian Troops Obliterate Ukrainian S-300 Missile System in Poltava Region

As part of the ongoing special military operation, Russia’s Armed Forces carry out precision air strikes against Ukrainian military equipment and infrastructure that threaten its security.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing the country’s troops hit Ukrainian S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems located in the Poltava region.The strike destroyed two S-300 launchers, a control cabin, a vehicle, and military personnel of the anti-aircraft missile.

