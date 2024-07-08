https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/orban-reveals-three-reasons-why-russia-cannot-be-defeated-1119288527.html

Orban Reveals Three Reasons Why Russia Cannot Be Defeated

The idea of Russia's defeat is impossible for the country to imagine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"[Look at Russia's] Soldiers, equipment, technology, which you use in a war, so to defeat Russia is an idea which in Russia it is even difficult to imagine. The possibility that Russia will be beaten is totally out of any calculation," Orban told Bild.Following his recent discussions with Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, Orban stated that "the next two to three months will be much more brutal than we think."Last Friday, Orban and his delegation arrived in Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He described the Moscow visit as the next phase of his peace mission, the first phase of which was a trip to Kiev on July 2. The Hungarian Prime Minister announced his intention to soon hold several more "similarly unexpected" meetings. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto advised European politicians to "buckle up" for Orban's next steps in the "peace mission."At the same time, Hungary does not have a peace plan for Ukraine."We do not have a specific peace plan, we are sure that it can be worked out only together with the parties [to the conflict], but we are also sure that a ceasefire is necessary for dialogue, because it is unrealistic to hold effective negotiations before that," Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, told a briefing, broadcast by M1.

