Putin Sends No Message to Biden, NATO Countries Through Orban - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any message to US President Joe Biden or NATO countries through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2024-07-08

"No. Indeed, Mr. Orban is taking a serious initiative in order to compare the positions of different sides based on primary sources. And we highly appreciate - President Putin gave the same high assessment - these efforts of Mr. Orban," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Putin sent a message through Orban to Biden and other participants of the NATO summit in Washington.The spokesman added that Moscow expects to continue close partnership relations with Tehran after the end of the presidential elections in the country.Putin, Modi to Hold Informal 1-on-1 Talks Monday EveningRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an informal one-on-one meeting on Monday evening with narrow and wide-format negotiations following the next day, Peskov noted.On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will hold talks in wide and narrow formats, the spokesman said, adding that there will be no joint press conference, but it will be compensated with "substantial exchanges" during the talks.On India's possible proposals for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Peskov added that there is "hardly any point in discussing it prior to the talks" between Putin and Modi and that Russia will timely provide information on all the issue's details.French Voters' Change of Heart in Legislative Polls Interesting to RussiaRussia has been closely watching the French legislative elections, given their significance and the changing voting preferences, Peskov noted.Russia will monitor the process of government formation and coalition negotiations in France, Peskov said. He admitted that the victory of those who support the restoration of relations between France and Russia would be more preferable.

