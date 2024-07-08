https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/putin-sends-no-message-to-biden-nato-countries-through-orban---kremlin-1119288083.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any message to US President Joe Biden or NATO countries through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Putin Sends No Message to Biden, NATO Countries Through Orban - Kremlin
09:36 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 09:59 GMT 08.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any message to US President Joe Biden or NATO countries through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No. Indeed, Mr. Orban is taking a serious initiative in order to compare the positions of different sides based on primary sources. And we highly appreciate - President Putin gave the same high assessment - these efforts of Mr. Orban
," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Putin sent a message through Orban to Biden
and other participants of the NATO summit in Washington.
The spokesman added that Moscow expects to continue close partnership relations with Tehran
after the end of the presidential elections in the country.
"We hope for the continuation of close partnership and allied relations with Tehran, which have very positive dynamics in terms of development and deepening in various fields," Peskov told reporters.
On July 6, Iranian election headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami announced that Masoud Pezeshkian has won the two-round snap election.
Putin, Modi to Hold Informal 1-on-1 Talks Monday Evening
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an informal one-on-one meeting
on Monday evening with narrow and wide-format negotiations following the next day, Peskov noted.
"The [Russian] president has scheduled international contacts this evening. Today, as you know, the prime minister of India, Mr Modi, arrives in Moscow on an official visit. The visit's informal part will commence today with an informal discussion between the two leaders. They will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one, without any specific agenda," Peskov told the briefing.
On Tuesday, Putin and Modi will hold talks in wide and narrow formats, the spokesman said, adding that there will be no joint press conference, but it will be compensated with "substantial exchanges" during the talks.
On India's possible proposals for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis
, Peskov added that there is "hardly any point in discussing it prior to the talks
" between Putin and Modi and that Russia will timely provide information on all the issue's details.
French Voters' Change of Heart in Legislative Polls Interesting to Russia
Russia has been closely watching the French legislative elections
, given their significance and the changing voting preferences, Peskov noted.
"There is obviously a drift in the sentiment of French voters, the drift is really unpredictable ... France is a very important country on the European continent, so everything that happens there is of interest to us," he said.
Russia will monitor the process of government formation and coalition negotiations in France
, Peskov said. He admitted that the victory of those who support the restoration of relations between France and Russia would be more preferable.