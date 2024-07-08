https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russia-to-build-1st-high-speed-train-in-2027---company-1119290215.html
Russia to Build 1st High-Speed Train in 2027 - Company
Russia to Build 1st High-Speed Train in 2027 - Company
Russia's first high-speed train will be produced in 2027, connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, Anton Zubikhin, deputy director general at Sinara Group, told Sputnik on Monday.
"The first electric train will be produced in 2027. It will go for certification, so that we receive a conformity certificate in 2028," he said. Sinara Group's rail transport branch will make 43 electric trains to service a new high-speed rail between Moscow and St. Petersburg, which is currently under construction, Zubikhin said. State rail company, Russian Railways, signed an agreement with Sinara for the production of two high-speed trains in April. The trains are expected to be delivered by late March 2028, according to the contract.
