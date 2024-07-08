https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/several-states-request-contacts-with-lavrov-during-his-upcoming-visit-to-new-york---moscow-1119291244.html

Several States Request Contacts With Lavrov During His Upcoming Visit to New York - Moscow

Several States Request Contacts With Lavrov During His Upcoming Visit to New York - Moscow

Sputnik International

A number of countries have expressed interest in having bilateral talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov during his upcoming trip to New York next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday, adding that Moscow will thoroughly review such requests.

2024-07-08T12:47+0000

2024-07-08T12:47+0000

2024-07-08T12:47+0000

world

sergey lavrov

sergey vershinin

new york

moscow

un security council (unsc)

security council

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118690081_0:53:2994:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_389d1bf4bfd3ab22535818850d303200.jpg

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit New York, as, since July 1, Russia is taking the presidency in the UN Security Council," Vershinin told journalists. Lavrov is expected to join two key events in New York, namely, the Security Council sessions on July 16 and 17 on multilateralism and the Middle East respectively, the deputy foreign minister added. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lavrov was to attend the UN Security Council in New York on July 16-17.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-ambassador-dismisses-zelenskys-so-called-peace-formula-as-non-starter-1119210664.html

new york

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov in ny, lavrov at un, lavrov at security council