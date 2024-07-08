https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/several-states-request-contacts-with-lavrov-during-his-upcoming-visit-to-new-york---moscow-1119291244.html
Several States Request Contacts With Lavrov During His Upcoming Visit to New York - Moscow
Several States Request Contacts With Lavrov During His Upcoming Visit to New York - Moscow
Sputnik International
A number of countries have expressed interest in having bilateral talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov during his upcoming trip to New York next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday, adding that Moscow will thoroughly review such requests.
2024-07-08T12:47+0000
2024-07-08T12:47+0000
2024-07-08T12:47+0000
world
sergey lavrov
sergey vershinin
new york
moscow
un security council (unsc)
security council
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118690081_0:53:2994:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_389d1bf4bfd3ab22535818850d303200.jpg
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit New York, as, since July 1, Russia is taking the presidency in the UN Security Council," Vershinin told journalists. Lavrov is expected to join two key events in New York, namely, the Security Council sessions on July 16 and 17 on multilateralism and the Middle East respectively, the deputy foreign minister added. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lavrov was to attend the UN Security Council in New York on July 16-17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-ambassador-dismisses-zelenskys-so-called-peace-formula-as-non-starter-1119210664.html
new york
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118690081_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7985c100de34a45e5bdb3ebb14670a99.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lavrov in ny, lavrov at un, lavrov at security council
lavrov in ny, lavrov at un, lavrov at security council
Several States Request Contacts With Lavrov During His Upcoming Visit to New York - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of countries have expressed interest in having bilateral talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov during his upcoming trip to New York next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday, adding that Moscow will thoroughly review such requests.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit New York, as, since July 1, Russia is taking the presidency in the UN Security Council
," Vershinin told journalists.
Lavrov is expected to join two key events in New York, namely, the Security Council sessions on July 16 and 17 on multilateralism and the Middle East
respectively, the deputy foreign minister added.
"Currently, we are receiving information that those eager to take part in these events might be interested in a meeting with the minister. All these requests will be thoroughly considered," Vershinin said.
Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry
confirmed that Lavrov was to attend the UN Security Council in New York on July 16-17
.