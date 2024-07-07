https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/ukraine-would-not-have-hit-sevastopol-without-us-direct-participation---russian-fm-lavrov-1119277917.html

Ukraine Would Not Have Hit Sevastopol Without US' Direct Participation - Russian FM Lavrov

Ukrainian missiles would not have hit Russian cities, including Sevastopol, without direct US involvement in targeting, and Moscow will respond "in the foreseeable future," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Without the direct involvement of the United States in the targeting and processing of satellite data, these missiles would not have gone anywhere ... As for our response, the [Russian] president said we will respond, and I'm sure you'll hear about it in the foreseeable future," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The diplomat said NATO and the US continue to insist on their non-involvement in the conflict with Russia, and called it a "bad play" evident to everyone.On June 23, Ukrainian forces attacked Sevastopol – the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula – using ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads provided by the US. Four of the missiles were shot down and one deflected, causing it to detonate over the city.The attack claimed four lives, including two children, and injured 153 people, including 27 children.The next day after the attack, Russia summoned US Ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy to express protest. The United States bears equal responsibility with Kiev for the missile strike on the civilian population of Sevastopol, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.Speaking about a possible settlement, Moscow will evaluate Kiev’s concrete steps towards resolving the Ukrainian conflict rather than base its policy on the neighbor’s inconsistent statements, Lavrov said.On Saturday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kiev was ready to hand over its settlement proposals to Russia via third parties.

