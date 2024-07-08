https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/us-radio-fires-host-for-feeding-biden-questions-sent-by-white-house-1119289024.html
US Radio Fires Host for Feeding Biden Questions Sent by White House
Sputnik International
US radio WURD fired a host who used pre-selected questions sent by the White House to interview President Joe Biden after his first debate with Republican rival Donald Trump, WURD CEO Sara Lomax said.
"The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately," Lomax said in the statement out Sunday. The July 3 interview was arranged and negotiated independently by the host without the knowledge of WURD management, the chief executive said. Lawful-Sanders confirmed that hosts of the WURD radio station in Philadelphia had received a list of approved questions for the interview with Biden from his team in advance. CivicMedia radio host Earl Ingram, who interviewed Biden last week, told ABC News that he was also given questions for the interview. CNN reported that Biden's campaign would no longer send questions to interviewers. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as candidate.
US Radio Fires Host for Feeding Biden Questions Sent by White House
The US presidential election is slated for November. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.