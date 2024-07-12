https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/secessionist-sentiment-is-exploding-across-the-us-discover-which-states-want-out-1119352345.html

Secessionist Sentiment Sweeps Across the US, Discover Which States Want Out

Secessionist Sentiment Sweeps Across the US, Discover Which States Want Out

Sputnik International

A growing number of American states display strong secessionist sentiment.

2024-07-12T13:17+0000

2024-07-12T13:17+0000

2024-07-12T13:23+0000

world

us

secession

secession process

texas

alaska

yougov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102386/48/1023864824_0:41:4710:2690_1920x0_80_0_0_85da80539b46a1d2b5b45102ce3c5269.jpg

New Hampshire has joined the ranks of American states harboring strong secession sentiments. Its Independence Movement - NHEXIT - has accused the federal government of bringing the nation to the brink of bankruptcy."There are 2.5 million unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and they are responsible for dragging the nation to the brink of bankruptcy. Not only that, but they are siphoning money out of taxpayers' wallets every year, trampling on the rights of New Hampshire citizens," said NHEXIT Now leader Carla Gericke in a statement for Newsweek. Across the US, 23% of adults would back their state leaving the Union, a February YouGov poll revealed.What Other States Are Inclined to Go At It Alone?Around 36% of polled residents of Alaska would support seceding. The Alaskan Independence Party (AIP) has been campaigning for an in-state referendum on independence. Alaska has railed against its ‘pseudo-state’ status since ANILCA (Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act) was passed, according to AIP.In Texas, 31% of adults would support independence. The Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) had its petition for a non-binding secession referendum on the Texas Republican 2024 primary ballot thrown out by the Lone Star State's Supreme Court. Calls for secession in the state that was once part of Mexico, and briefly had the status of an independent nation from 1836 to 1845, have increased amidst Governor Greg Abbott’s dispute with the White House over illegal migration.29% support secession in California. Its California National Party (CNP) and the Yes California movement have postulated that their powerful and prosperous Golden State pays more in taxes than it gets from federal government expenditures.The ‘Greater Idaho’ movement has 12 East Oregon counties seeking to secede from Oregon and join Idaho. Supporters argue that the liberals to the west do not share their ‘traditional ways of life.’ They also claim their rural area is ‘marginalized’ by an urban state legislature.A ‘Free Louisiana’ political movement was recently launched in the state, where 23% would back secession. It advocates leaving, either solo or as part of a "federation of mid-American states." It argues the federal government fails to protect residents from immigration, criminals, and other problems.Indigenous activists in Hawaii have been advocating for the restoration of the island nation's self-sufficiency since the monarchy was overthrown and Hawaii was annexed by the US in the late 19th century. These activists argue that these actions were illegal and call for the reclaiming of indigenous culture and language as part of the grassroots sovereignty movement.In other states such as New York (28%), Oklahoma (28%), Nebraska (25%), West Virginia (25%) there is also popular support for independence, the survey revealed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/the-second-us-civil-war-1116409233.html

texas

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

does new hampshire want to secede from the united states, which american states have strong secession sentiments, which us states want to leave the union, secession movement in texas, blue and red states, america's conservative states, us liberal states, most woke us states, oregon secedes, texas secedes, colorado oregon secedes, us states vote for independance, us break up, us secession, texit, border crisis, us border crisis, alaska secession, us separatism, who supports us secession