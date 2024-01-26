https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/the-second-us-civil-war-1116409233.html

The Second US Civil War?

The Second US Civil War?

We may well be witnessing a pivotal moment in history - a letter of support for Texas Governor Abbott, in his defiance of the federal regime, has been published and signed by governors of half the states in the very disunited United States.

These governors have also offered to send their National Guard troops to Texas, to support the Texas National Guard. What was just last week a legal dispute between the governor of Texas and the federal regime has now become a very real confrontation between Washington and 25 states. These states include all of the states who joined the Confederacy in the US Civil War, as well as some states that were on the Yankee side, and other states that were not even states back in 1861.The Governor's statement read, in part, "We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," the governors said in a statement. "We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally." It was signed by the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.Trump has also spoken in support of Governor Abbot's defiance of the federal order, saying, "Instead of fighting to protect our Country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked. In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion."In view of the speed and intensity with which this dispute has escalated, there is no telling how far and how fast it could go. Of course, there is one alternative that could satisfy both sides and avoid confrontation, but Biden and his masters have, so far at least, proven too stupid or pernicious to accept. Biden recently sent his underlings to Mexico to ask Mexican President Obrador (known as "AMLO" for help sealing the border on the Mexican side of the border). President Obrador agreed in principle, but had four demands in return - the ending of the US blockade of Cuba, dropping all sanctions against Venezuela, legal work status for 10 million Latino immigrants already in the US, and a $20 billion development fund from the US for Central American and Caribbean countries. If $20 billion seems like a lot, it should be remembered that that is the amount the US federal government has spent on refugee resettlement in the US in only the last 2 years. Twenty billion spent on improving and developing the countries that a majority of refugees come from would go a long way towards substantially reducing the number of people who become economic refugees in the first place. AMLO's other 3 demands are pragmatic, moral, and virtually cost free. Only a fool or someone who was bent upon intentionally escalating the crisis could refuse to take these common sense measures, but guess who has refused, and engendered a crisis instead, constitutional and otherwise.This situation is a powder keg, waiting for a spark, just as the Maidan in Ukraine was ten years ago. Governor Abbott and Joe Bidenare about as far from being Russians as anyone can get, and no sane person can find any way at all to blame this on Russia, though some not-so-sane people will probably try. But the people of Texas (and of the states supporting Texas) have much more in common with the people of Donbass than they may realize. Texas fought and won a revolution against a despotic Mexican government, and then for ten years was its own Republic, before joining its bigger neighbor to the North, almost exactly as the Donbass Republics have done. Perhaps, just as AMLO has taken a page from Putin's diplomatic playbook, the people of Texas will take a page from the revolutionary playbook of the people of Donbass. We will soon see. But one thing for certain, this is how real revolutions start. If the Biden regime continues to escalate this crisis, it could quickly and easily eclipse the festering wars the US is already involved in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen, Syria and Iraq. They will have much bigger problems with the war at home. Sooner or later, the chickens come home to roost.

