US-Led Coalition's MQ-9 Reaper Drone Made Dangerously Close Approach to Russian Su-35 in Syria

The MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US-led coalition approached a Russian Su-35 aircraft dangerously close, while performing a scheduled flight over Syria's Homs province, said Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, on Friday.

"In the area of the village of Al-Sukhnah in Homs province, a dangerous proximity occurred between a coalition MQ-9 Reaper UAV performing a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace, and a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 aircraft. The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism, taking timely measures to prevent a collision," he disclosed at a briefing.Additionally, in the al-Tanf area, there were 12 recorded violations in one day - involving a pair of F-15, a pair of Rafale fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters, and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition.Such actions by the coalition continue to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents, Ignasyuk warned.

