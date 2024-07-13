International
US-Led Coalition's MQ-9 Reaper Drone Made Dangerously Close Approach to Russian Su-35 in Syria
US-Led Coalition's MQ-9 Reaper Drone Made Dangerously Close Approach to Russian Su-35 in Syria
The MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US-led coalition approached a Russian Su-35 aircraft dangerously close, while performing a scheduled flight over Syria's Homs province, said Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, on Friday.
"In the area of the village of Al-Sukhnah in Homs province, a dangerous proximity occurred between a coalition MQ-9 Reaper UAV performing a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace, and a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 aircraft. The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism, taking timely measures to prevent a collision," he disclosed at a briefing.Additionally, in the al-Tanf area, there were 12 recorded violations in one day - involving a pair of F-15, a pair of Rafale fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters, and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition.Such actions by the coalition continue to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents, Ignasyuk warned.
US-Led Coalition's MQ-9 Reaper Drone Made Dangerously Close Approach to Russian Su-35 in Syria

The MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US-led coalition approached a Russian Su-35 aircraft dangerously close, while performing a scheduled flight over Syria's Homs province, said Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, on Friday.
"In the area of the village of Al-Sukhnah in Homs province, a dangerous proximity occurred between a coalition MQ-9 Reaper UAV performing a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace, and a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 aircraft. The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism, taking timely measures to prevent a collision," he disclosed at a briefing.
Additionally, in the al-Tanf area, there were 12 recorded violations in one day - involving a pair of F-15, a pair of Rafale fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters, and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition.
US Wants 'Another Kosovo' in Syria's Northwest, Keep Control of Oil, Wheat in Northeast
Such actions by the coalition continue to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents, Ignasyuk warned.
