https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/at-least-90-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-airstrike-as-idf-targets-hamas-top-commander-1119374970.html

At Least 90 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Airstrike as IDF Targets Hamas' Top Commander

At Least 90 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Airstrike as IDF Targets Hamas' Top Commander

Sputnik International

Meanwhile, Hamas officials have denied the Israeli military’s claim and said Deif was in good enough health to actually listen to Netanyahu’s press conference about Saturday’s attack.

2024-07-15T00:02+0000

2024-07-15T00:02+0000

2024-07-15T04:04+0000

world

israel

palestine

egypt

hamas

palestinians

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

genocide

civilian casualties

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118671577_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad058ea34f343078d36b70457eca8c3c.jpg

After at least 90 Palestinians were killed in an airstrike, Israel is still struggling to assess whether or not their military successfully eliminated Hamas’ top commander, Mohammed Deif, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing military officials.Meanwhile, Hamas officials have denied the Israeli military’s claim and said Deif was in good enough health to actually listen to Netanyahu’s press conference about Saturday’s attack. Yossi Kuperwasser, a former head of research for Israeli military intelligence, said the IDF will likely seek proof that the Hamas leader was killed.At least 90 Palestinians were killed in the al-Mawasi area - in what was supposed to be a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it remained unclear whether Deif was killed in the strike, and vowed further military pressure against Hamas.More than half of those killed in Saturday's attack were women and children, Gaza officials added. It was reported that the attack sent large plumes of smoke into the air and a crater was left where it struck.After three days of intense ceasefire talks, communication between the two parties has ceased. Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Saturday that Israel lacked a genuine intent to reach an agreement. They also accused Israeli mediators of behavior that revealed “internal discord”.The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,584 since last October, while over 88,800 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/hamas-denies-unilaterally-withdrawing-from-gaza-ceasefire-talks---political-bureau-member-1119373055.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/israel-accused-of-purposefully-delaying-gaza-ceasefire-proposal--1119281396.html

israel

palestine

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

idf, israel, hamas, military attack, netanyahu, palestine, idf, idf airstrike, mohammed deif, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes, indiscriminate shelling