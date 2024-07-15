https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/democrats-muzzled-trump-assassination-attempt-curbs-opponents-rhetoric-1119382762.html

Democrats Muzzled: Trump Assassination Attempt Curbs Opponents' Rhetoric

The recent attempt on Donald Trump’s life has, among other things, effectively “destroyed the ability of the Democrats going forward to demonize Donald Trump,” says retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.

The recent attempt on Donald Trump’s life has, among other things, effectively “destroyed the ability of the Democrats going forward to demonize Donald Trump,” says retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.As the US Democrats consistently sought to brand Trump as an “existential threat… their very language encouraged violence, encouraged killing Trump.”“Now they can't do that without being accused of inciting violence. And, so now they have to argue on just issues. And when they are supposed to argue on issues, that means, they're going to fail,” Johnson argued.Currently, Trump’s political opponents can do little to curb the surge of his popularity in the wake of the assassination attempt, in no small part due to the fact that “they can’t argue the issues,” the ex-CIA officer notes.While the FBI has already announced that the man who is suspected of trying to kill Trump, one Thomas Matthew Crooks, was acting alone, Johnson argues that it is “highly likely” that the gunman “had additional support.”“I don't know what the network is, I don't know which organizations he is tied to, but he didn't do this on his own,” Johnson says.

