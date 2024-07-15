https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/employer-of-trumps-shooter-says-shocked-to-learn-of-his-involvement-in-attack-1119381826.html

Employer of Trump's Shooter Says 'Shocked' to Learn of His Involvement in Attack

The employer of the suspected gunman in former US President Donald Trump's assassination attempt, Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, told Sputnik on Monday that its entire staff had been "shocked" to find out that their employee was identified as the shooter in the attack.

"Yesterday, Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation became aware that Thomas Matthew Crooks, a dietary aide at the Center, was the alleged shooter in the assassination attempt on Former President Trump. We are shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement as Thomas performed his job without concern and his background check was clean," the center's administrator, Marcie Grimm, said. The center is fully cooperating with police, but cannot comment on any specifics due to the ongoing investigation, Grimm added. The organization expresses its support for Trump as well as other people injured and killed in the attack, and condemns all acts of violence, she said. The shooting took place on Saturday at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism.

