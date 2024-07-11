https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/west-declares-open-season-on-hungarys-orban-for-his-trip-to-russia-1119338936.html

West Declares ‘Open Season’ on Hungary’s Orban for His Trip to Russia

West Declares ‘Open Season’ on Hungary’s Orban for His Trip to Russia

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is being pilloried for his “freelance diplomacy” effort after Budapest assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

2024-07-11T13:48+0000

2024-07-11T13:48+0000

2024-07-11T13:48+0000

hungary

viktor orban

world

vladimir putin

charles michel

russia

european union (eu)

nato

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119338746_0:144:3128:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_890af95edd9a7e286fe25461a19decd9.jpg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is being pilloried for his “freelance diplomacy” effort after Budapest assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. NATO elites with a vested interest in fueling the proxy conflict in Ukraine claim Orban “did not represent them” in his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia will “continue to be ostracized”, asserted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quick to say. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed Orban’s trip as one that, "doesn't change the common decisions" the alliance has made “to step up our support to Ukraine.” Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, noted that the Hungarian leader was traveling “exclusively in the framework of bilateral relations.” The same phrase was regurgitated by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic service. Orban “has not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Moscow,” and is thus “not representing the EU in any form,” it said in an official statement.“This was a political mistake to go to Moscow… In 10 years, I have never seen such a severe reaction from 26 other countries to the actions of [one country] . . . a yellow card. This is a problem,” fumed European Council president Charles Michel to the FT.Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Orban of “undermining” and “exploiting” the EU presidency position. Western media outlets were in synch, running headlines in the same vein.Orban’s trip was described as a “striking break with the European Union’s collective foreign policy” by The Washington Post. The Financial Times ran a story citing sources within the EU bloc’s legal service as claiming Orban’s diplomatic mission “contravened the EU’s treaties.” Reuters cited an unnamed diplomat as saying skepticism within the bloc about Hungary's presidency was "unfortunately justified.” Numerous reports have speculated as to what sort of backlash Victor Orban might face from EU officials. Boycotting the traditional informal ministerial meetings during Hungary’s presidency was reportedly suggested in some circles. Furthermore, informal talks are allegedly underway on how to use the EU treaty to “restrict Orban’s room for maneuver” during the presidency.Stripping Hungary of the rotating presidency has also ostensibly been privately floated. Removing unanimous decision-making in the EU was one of the options voiced by Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. However, Charles Michel appeared to be more cautious, telling the FT that, “We don’t want to punish ourselves in a collateral effect of trying to punish someone . . . Let’s be smart.”Hungary’s six-month presidency of the EU Council, which started on July 1, will be dedicated to the country's peace mission, Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, said on Monday at a briefing.On the same day, the Kremlin stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any message to US President Joe Biden or NATO countries through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Moscow is Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any message to US President Joe Biden or NATO countries through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Putin is a staunch supporter of political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the Ukrainian crisis, underscored Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/orban-says-asked-erdogan-to-support-hungarys-efforts-on-ukraine-peace-initiative-1119324660.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/orban-reveals-three-reasons-why-russia-cannot-be-defeated-1119288527.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hungary, viktor orban, orban in china, orban visits china, peace mission, viktor orban, hungary, russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, orban talks with putin, russian president vladimir putin held with orban, orban trip to moscow, orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow, orban about ukraine conflict, orban urges peace in ukraine conflict, orban on putin's remarks about arms supplies, putin comments the us decision to send long-range arms to ukraine