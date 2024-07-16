International
Imminent Doom: No Remedy Against Russia's Unstoppable Iskander Missiles
Imminent Doom: No Remedy Against Russia's Unstoppable Iskander Missiles
There is no effective protection against the Iskander-M mobile ballistic missile system, Russian defense conglomerate, Rostec, stated on July 16, commenting on the Military Watch Magazine’s report that the system's high maneuverable missiles are extremely difficult to detect or track.
Iskander-M mobile weapon complexes have proven effective in the zone of the special military operation. The Iskander-M carries highly powerful warheads, enough to destroy a building, warship or fortification, as per Rostec.According to the manufacturer, the system has gained prominence not only for its destructive power, but also the capability of hitting the bull's eye.Last Sunday, Military Watch Magazine described what it called Russia's new "double strike" tactics, reportedly employed by Iskander-M crews in the special military operation zone. While the first strike usually inflicts serious damage on the enemy, the subsequent one maximizes the impact, per the online publication.The Iskander-M brigade's equipment comprises 51 units, including self-propelled launchers, transport-loading vehicles, an integrated automated control system, technical condition monitoring equipment, and a data preparation station.The Iskander-M is produced by Rostec's High-Precision Systems holding, which includes Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, Machine-Building Design Bureau, Kurgan Machine-Building Factory, Central Research Institute for Automation and Hydraulics, Central Apparatus Design Bureau, and other facilities.
Imminent Doom: No Remedy Against Russia's Unstoppable Iskander Missiles

Ekaterina Blinova
Iskander-M mobile weapon complexes have proven effective in the zone of the special military operation. The Iskander-M carries highly powerful warheads, enough to destroy a building, warship or fortification, as per Rostec.
According to the manufacturer, the system has gained prominence not only for its destructive power, but also the capability of hitting the bull's eye.

"During the special operation, the Iskander has demonstrated sniper precision. Missiles can deviate literally by a few meters," Rostec commented.

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Rub Out Ukrainian Military Convoy
9 July, 07:14 GMT
Last Sunday, Military Watch Magazine described what it called Russia's new "double strike" tactics, reportedly employed by Iskander-M crews in the special military operation zone. While the first strike usually inflicts serious damage on the enemy, the subsequent one maximizes the impact, per the online publication.
"The missiles launch fire on semi-ballistic depressed trajectories with apogees of around 50 km, and can conduct extensive in-flight maneuvers throughout their entire flight paths," the magazine noted. "This not only makes their missiles extremely difficult to detect or track, but also allows them to use their fins to maneuver much better than would be possible on standard ballistic trajectories."
The Iskander-M brigade's equipment comprises 51 units, including self-propelled launchers, transport-loading vehicles, an integrated automated control system, technical condition monitoring equipment, and a data preparation station.
The Iskander-M is produced by Rostec's High-Precision Systems holding, which includes Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, Machine-Building Design Bureau, Kurgan Machine-Building Factory, Central Research Institute for Automation and Hydraulics, Central Apparatus Design Bureau, and other facilities.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
High Firepower and Pin-Point Accuracy: Iskander-M Missiles Play Crucial Role in Ukraine Conflict
9 April, 17:48 GMT
