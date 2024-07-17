https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/blinken-announces-initiative-to-turbocharge-semiconductor-capacity-in-western-hemisphere-1119406571.html

Blinken Announces Initiative to ‘Turbocharge’ Semiconductor Capacity in Western Hemisphere

Blinken Announces Initiative to ‘Turbocharge’ Semiconductor Capacity in Western Hemisphere

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday a new initiative to boost the capacity of the semiconductor industry in the Western hemisphere, with the first projects taking place in Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

2024-07-17T17:06+0000

2024-07-17T17:06+0000

2024-07-17T17:06+0000

world

us

antony blinken

mexico

costa rica

panama

us state department

u.s. department of state

biden administration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112511874_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_87b16c0fe20744c65a683f8c61205923.jpg

"Today, I'm happy to announce one such effort, the Western Hemisphere semiconductor initiative, thanks to funding from the bipartisan Chips Act. This initiative will turbocharge countries’ capacity to assemble, test and package semiconductors, beginning with Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica," Blinken said in his opening remarks at the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity ministerial plenary meeting. The United States will hold a symposium in Mexico in September to identify ways to develop a larger role for the region in the global supply chain for semiconductors, Blinken added. In March, the US State Department said that the United States and Mexico will collaborate on efforts to diversify the supply chain of semiconductor chips.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/emperor-with-no-clothes-rival-russian-us-takes-on-chinese-tech-reveal-washingtons-weakness-1118502253.html

mexico

costa rica

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

semiconductor capacity, semiconductor production, semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductors in us, semiconductors in western hemisphere