New Caledonia Independence Supporters Demand Withdrawal of French Police
The independence movement in France's overseas territory of New Caledonia is demanding the withdrawal of 3,500 police officers, gendarmes and soldiers sent by Paris in May to control unrest, the movement's leader, Laurie Humuni, said on Wednesday.
Protests by supporters of New Caledonia's independence from France erupted in May, resulting in ten deaths and causing damage estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). Humuni also called for the resignation of High Commissioner Louis Le Franc and Prosecutor Yves Dupas, calling them "sources of instability." She urged the return of several independence supporters imprisoned in France for allegedly organizing the protests. On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a voting rights bill spiraled into unrest in Noumea and neighboring towns. Protesters, including many minors, looted and set fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies and cars. On May 16, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill despite the ongoing unrest. On May 23, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed not to force the electoral reform in New Caledonia and gave local political parties several weeks to secure its general approval and calm down the protests. The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people who make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a greater degree of autonomy, and their children have the right to vote.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The independence movement in France's overseas territory of New Caledonia is demanding the withdrawal of 3,500 police officers, gendarmes and soldiers sent by Paris in May to control unrest, the movement's leader, Laurie Humuni, said on Wednesday.
Protests by supporters of New Caledonia's independence
from France erupted in May, resulting in ten deaths and causing damage estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
"Deescalation is impossible if military and police persecutions continue. The only possible solution is political," Humuni was quoted as saying by Le Parisien newspaper during a press conference.
Humuni also called for the resignation of High Commissioner Louis Le Franc and Prosecutor Yves Dupas, calling them "sources of instability." She urged the return of several independence supporters imprisoned in France for allegedly organizing the protests.
On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a voting rights bill spiraled into unrest
in Noumea and neighboring towns. Protesters, including many minors, looted and set fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies and cars. On May 16, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill despite the ongoing unrest.
On May 23, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed not to force the electoral reform in New Caledonia and gave local political parties several weeks to secure its general approval and calm down the protests.
The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia
to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people who make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a greater degree of autonomy, and their children have the right to vote.