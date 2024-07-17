https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/relatives-of-israeli-hostages-slam-netanyahu-for-irresponsible-remarks-1119404640.html
Relatives of Israeli Hostages Slam Netanyahu for 'Irresponsible' Remarks
Relatives of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip demanded clarification from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in connection with media reports quoting him as saying that "the hostages are suffering, but not dying."
On Tuesday, Israeli news portal Ynet quoted Netanyahu as saying that phrase during a security cabinet meeting when discussing the hostage deal. The Israeli prime minister allegedly said that it was Hamas who should be "feeling pressure" for that reason, and not Israel. However, the news portal also quoted him as saying that it was necessary to do everything to bring the hostages home as soon as possible. "We demand that the prime minister clarify his recent remark that 'the hostages are suffering, but not dying.' The prime minister's remarks not only deeply hurt the feelings of the hostages' families, but are also factually inaccurate and grossly irresponsible. The harsh reality is undeniable - the hostages have already been killed in captivity. More hostages could lose their lives at this very moment," the statement published by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said. The hostage deal that has been discussed in recent weeks is "the only viable option to release all hostages," the relatives added. In May, US President Joe Biden announced a plan for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages. The first stage of the deal is expected to include a six-week ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of about 40 living and dead Israeli hostages. Despite several rounds of negotiations, the Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that Israel sought to continue the hostilities until all of its goals are achieved, the main of which, in addition to the release of all hostages, is the complete elimination of the Hamas movement.
"It is crucial that the entire Israeli government, led by the prime minister, do everything in their power to speed up the signing of this deal, and not create obstacles to it," the statement read.
Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack on its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. At least 120 hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, of which more than 40 are considered dead, according to Israeli officials. During various operations and humanitarian efforts, 135 people were freed from captivity, a figure that includes the dead hostages whose bodies were taken from the enclave.