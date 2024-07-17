US Unable or Unwilling to Stop Supporting Israel - Lavrov
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States is unable or unwilling to stop supporting Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the bloodshed will stop if there is no US support.
"However, the US is either unwilling or unable to do so," Lavrov said at the UN Security Council session.
By supplying arms and ammunition, the US became directly involved in the conflict in the Middle East, "just like in the situation with Ukraine," Lavrov added.
2 July, 23:13 GMT
It seems like that Israel does not need any plan that includes reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict, the foreign minister noted.
"Israel doesn't need any plan with a hint of peace, we saw that again today," he said.
Russia’s proposal on organizing a meeting of external players that have influence on armed groups in the Gaza Strip is still in force, Minister Lavrov pointed out.
"Our proposal for a meeting of all external players who have influence over the various groups in Gaza and the West Bank, and who can, if they speak with one voice, help overcome the divisions within the Palestinian factions, remains valid," he emphasized.
🇺🇳 Key statements by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East:— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 17, 2024
◻️ By supplying weapons to Israel, the US has become a participant in the conflict in Gaza, just as it has in Ukraine.
◻️ If the US stops supporting Israel, the… pic.twitter.com/wmymPUaFVJ
Russia supports the admission of Palestine to the United Nations in exactly the same way as it supported Israel joining the organization in 1949, the Russian diplomat highlighted.
"In 1949, we supported Israel's application for UN membership, provided that it implemented the General Assembly resolutions 181 and 194 on the Partition Plan for Palestine and granted Palestinian refugees the right to return home. This was clearly stated when we voted for Israel's admission to the UN. Similarly, today we support the admission of Palestine, whose sovereignty has already been recognized by nearly 150 countries, to this world organization," Lavrov said.
As of June 2024, Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 145 of the 193 UN members. It has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.
The admission of new members to the UN is decided by the General Assembly upon the Security Council’s recommendation, which requires favorable votes from at least nine of the 15 members of the council and no vetoes from the five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States).
25 May, 05:05 GMT