US Unable or Unwilling to Stop Supporting Israel - Lavrov

The United States is unable or unwilling to stop supporting Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the bloodshed will stop if there is no US support.

"However, the US is either unwilling or unable to do so," Lavrov said at the UN Security Council session. By supplying arms and ammunition, the US became directly involved in the conflict in the Middle East, "just like in the situation with Ukraine," Lavrov added.It seems like that Israel does not need any plan that includes reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict, the foreign minister noted.Russia’s proposal on organizing a meeting of external players that have influence on armed groups in the Gaza Strip is still in force, Minister Lavrov pointed out."Our proposal for a meeting of all external players who have influence over the various groups in Gaza and the West Bank, and who can, if they speak with one voice, help overcome the divisions within the Palestinian factions, remains valid," he emphasized.Russia supports the admission of Palestine to the United Nations in exactly the same way as it supported Israel joining the organization in 1949, the Russian diplomat highlighted.As of June 2024, Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 145 of the 193 UN members. It has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.

