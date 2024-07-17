International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UN Security Council Meetings
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-unable-or-unwilling-to-stop-supporting-israel---lavrov-1119406220.html
US Unable or Unwilling to Stop Supporting Israel - Lavrov
US Unable or Unwilling to Stop Supporting Israel - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The United States is unable or unwilling to stop supporting Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the bloodshed will stop if there is no US support.
2024-07-17T16:57+0000
2024-07-17T16:57+0000
world
us
sergey lavrov
israel
ukraine
un security council (unsc)
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
the united nations (un)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_0:87:3071:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_62ac197d930a1673a9aaf1bad299323c.jpg
"However, the US is either unwilling or unable to do so," Lavrov said at the UN Security Council session. By supplying arms and ammunition, the US became directly involved in the conflict in the Middle East, "just like in the situation with Ukraine," Lavrov added.It seems like that Israel does not need any plan that includes reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict, the foreign minister noted.Russia’s proposal on organizing a meeting of external players that have influence on armed groups in the Gaza Strip is still in force, Minister Lavrov pointed out."Our proposal for a meeting of all external players who have influence over the various groups in Gaza and the West Bank, and who can, if they speak with one voice, help overcome the divisions within the Palestinian factions, remains valid," he emphasized.Russia supports the admission of Palestine to the United Nations in exactly the same way as it supported Israel joining the organization in 1949, the Russian diplomat highlighted.As of June 2024, Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 145 of the 193 UN members. It has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/zelensky-needs-to-understand-the-us-loves-israel-more-1119227898.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/which-countries-recognize-palestine-1118624831.html
israel
ukraine
palestine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfc277f973da7b9382871932fda040f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct

US Unable or Unwilling to Stop Supporting Israel - Lavrov

16:57 GMT 17.07.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States is unable or unwilling to stop supporting Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the bloodshed will stop if there is no US support.
"However, the US is either unwilling or unable to do so," Lavrov said at the UN Security Council session.
By supplying arms and ammunition, the US became directly involved in the conflict in the Middle East, "just like in the situation with Ukraine," Lavrov added.
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
Analysis
Zelensky Needs To Understand: The US Loves Israel More
2 July, 23:13 GMT
It seems like that Israel does not need any plan that includes reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict, the foreign minister noted.
"Israel doesn't need any plan with a hint of peace, we saw that again today," he said.
Russia’s proposal on organizing a meeting of external players that have influence on armed groups in the Gaza Strip is still in force, Minister Lavrov pointed out.
"Our proposal for a meeting of all external players who have influence over the various groups in Gaza and the West Bank, and who can, if they speak with one voice, help overcome the divisions within the Palestinian factions, remains valid," he emphasized.
Russia supports the admission of Palestine to the United Nations in exactly the same way as it supported Israel joining the organization in 1949, the Russian diplomat highlighted.
"In 1949, we supported Israel's application for UN membership, provided that it implemented the General Assembly resolutions 181 and 194 on the Partition Plan for Palestine and granted Palestinian refugees the right to return home. This was clearly stated when we voted for Israel's admission to the UN. Similarly, today we support the admission of Palestine, whose sovereignty has already been recognized by nearly 150 countries, to this world organization," Lavrov said.
As of June 2024, Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 145 of the 193 UN members. It has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.

The admission of new members to the UN is decided by the General Assembly upon the Security Council’s recommendation, which requires favorable votes from at least nine of the 15 members of the council and no vetoes from the five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States).

Countries Recognize Palestine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
Multimedia
Which Countries Recognize Palestine?
25 May, 05:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала