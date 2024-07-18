https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/prospect-of-eu-turning-into-defense-union-forces-russia-to-adapt-foreign-policy---kremlin-1119415555.html

The prospects of the EU turning into a defense union forces Russia to adapt its foreign policy approaches accordingly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"But anyway, it confirms it anyway... the general attitude of European states towards militarization, to escalate tensions, to confrontation and to rely on confrontational methods of their foreign policy... These are the realities we have to live in. And, of course, all of this forces us to adapt our foreign political approach accordingly," Peskov told reporters. The work within the EU defense union framework will overlap with the work of the European countries within the NATO framework, the spokesman added.Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to turn the European Union into a defense one in case of her reelection. The official also said that a post of European Commissioner for Defense will be introduced, as well as the European Air Shield project will be implemented. Turkey quite smoothly fulfills its functions as an administrator in regulating shipping, Peskov said.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's idea regarding a defense union in the EU means a change in the block's priorities and is giving military overtones to the European Union, Dmitry Peskov added.Von der Leyen also said that she intended to introduce the post of European Commissioner for Defense in case of her reelection for a second term. She also intends to implement the "European Air Shield" project if she is reelected.Russia has not posed and does not pose any threat to anyone in the European Union, it is protecting its interests in Ukraine, Peskov stressed."The Russian Federation has not posed and does not pose any threat to anyone in the European Union. It is defending its interests in Ukraine in conditions where the countries of the European Union ruled out any possibility of dialogue or taking Russia's concerns into account. These are the realities in which we have to live. And, of course, all this forces us to configure our foreign political approach accordingly," Peskov said, answering how the Kremlin reacted to the statement of von der Leyen.Russia will take measures to ensure its security, taking into account the presence of NATO ships in the Black Sea region, Peskov said.The large presence of NATO ships in the Black Sea region poses a threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman added.“The large presence of NATO ships, taking into account both Bulgaria and Romania, the coastal states that are members of the alliance, — of course, this poses additional threats, especially in the current situation,” Peskov told reporters.

