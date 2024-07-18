https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/ukraine-peace-talks-could-start-this-year-if-trump-wins-us-presidential-race---szijjarto-1119414657.html

Ukraine Peace Talks Could Start This Year if Trump Wins US Presidential Race - Szijjarto

Ukraine Peace Talks Could Start This Year if Trump Wins US Presidential Race - Szijjarto

Sputnik International

Peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine will likely begin this year if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins the 2024 US presidential election, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

2024-07-18T07:15+0000

2024-07-18T07:15+0000

2024-07-18T07:19+0000

world

peter szijjarto

donald trump

ursula von der leyen

ukraine

hungary

russia

european union (eu)

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_30f7c6e6d3f5bd59f8743c8834077e53.jpg

"I think that the US presidential elections will definitely be a game changer in this regard [peace talks on Ukraine]," Szijjarto said on Wednesday. "I think if President Trump wins, there will be a good chance for peace talks to be started already this year." The position of the United States on the conflict will change under Trump, Szijjarto said. Trump is the only potential leader who could be elected in the foreseeable future who could make a "successful mission" to create peace in Europe, Szijjarto added.During a recent meeting with former US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared with him the results of his trips to Russia and China as part of peace efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said.According to Szijjarto, only Donald Trump, out of all contemporary world leaders, can put an end to the conflict in Ukraine if he is reelected in November.The question of whether Volodymyr Zelenksy's expired term poses an obstacle to entering any peace negotiations with Russia is a matter for Ukrainians to decide, Peter Szijjarto said.Ukraine was due to hold a presidential election on March 31, but it was called off due to the ongoing martial law. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "according to preliminary statements, the only legitimate authorities in Ukraine are the parliament and [its] speaker."Hungary is ready to become a venue for potential negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing crisis, Szijjarto added."Two days after the [conflict] has broken out, I contacted Minister Lavrov and I contacted Mr. Yermak, the Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine and I told both of them the same - that Hungary is always ready to facilitate negotiations, we are always ready to offer any place in Hungary, where level playing fields, equal security and equal chances will be provided to both sides," Szijjarto said on Wednesday in an interview."So if we are needed, we are at [your] disposal," Szijjarto added.The Baltic countries have bad taste for refusing to visit Hungary for upcoming meetings tied to Hungary’s European Union presidency, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade stressed.Ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Sweden, Finland, and Poland, will reportedly skip the informal meetings in Hungary during the first phase of its six-month EU presidency, following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent trip to Russia.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has shown "very bad performance" as head of the Commission, as during her term Europe has become less united and less peaceful, there is no reason to reelect her, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.."Any kind of election should be based on achievement and should be based on performance. If you look at shape of Europe before Ursula von der Leyen took over and afterwards, you see a very clear decline. Europe is much less competitive than before, Europe is much less united than before and Europe is much less peaceful than before. So, no one can give us any reason why we should support Ursula von der Leyen. She made a very bad performance as a President of the European Commission, there is no reason to reelect her," Szijjarto said.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine once Kiev withdrew troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandoned plans to join NATO.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Putin did not reject the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine because there are other legitimate authorities there. However, Kiev has legally banned them and rejected Moscow's peace proposals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/hungarys-orban-to-meet-with-trump-in-florida-this-evening---source-1119343936.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/natos-tightening-grip-on-gotland-whos-really-militarizing-the-baltic-sea-1118701100.html

ukraine

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine peace talks, conflict in ukraine, us presidential election, donald trump