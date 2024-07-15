https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/zelensky-expects-russia-to-attend-second-ukraine-conference-in-november-1119382588.html

Zelensky Expects Russia to Attend Second Ukraine Conference in November

Zelensky Expects Russia to Attend Second Ukraine Conference in November

Sputnik International

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he expected Russia to attend the second conference on Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held in November.

2024-07-15T18:14+0000

2024-07-15T18:14+0000

2024-07-15T18:16+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118896145_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_307050d7aee61f4ca9acfa6a4c66c0f6.jpg

Earlier in July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik, commenting on the new conference on Ukraine, that Moscow does not accept ultimatums and is not going to participate in such events. "After these three points, if they work out, a plan for the implementation of all points will be completed. I set the task so that in November, we will have a drawn-up plan ... Everything will be ready for the second summit ... We will be ready to hold the second summit as soon as possible, and I believe that Russian representatives should be present at the second summit," Zelensky said. The US has consulted with Ukraine on inviting Russia to the second Ukraine summit and will back Kiev's decision on the matter, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday. "That’s something that we discussed with them but as we said before any decisions around diplomatic negotiations are decisions that Ukraine has to make," Miller stated. "It’s for Ukraine to decide when and how and in what shape to undertake diplomatic negotiations. As their partner, as their backer, we will support them if that’s the path that they choose to take."Switzerland hosted a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Russia did not receive an invitation. The Russian officials have said that they would skip the event in any case.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/decisions-of-swiss-hosted-summit-cannot-be-implemented-without-russia--top-swiss-diplomat-1118988377.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, zelenskyy, peace talks, peace negotiations, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine settlement