https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/zelensky-expects-russia-to-attend-second-ukraine-conference-in-november-1119382588.html
Zelensky Expects Russia to Attend Second Ukraine Conference in November
Zelensky Expects Russia to Attend Second Ukraine Conference in November
Sputnik International
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he expected Russia to attend the second conference on Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held in November.
2024-07-15T18:14+0000
2024-07-15T18:14+0000
2024-07-15T18:16+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118896145_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_307050d7aee61f4ca9acfa6a4c66c0f6.jpg
Earlier in July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik, commenting on the new conference on Ukraine, that Moscow does not accept ultimatums and is not going to participate in such events. "After these three points, if they work out, a plan for the implementation of all points will be completed. I set the task so that in November, we will have a drawn-up plan ... Everything will be ready for the second summit ... We will be ready to hold the second summit as soon as possible, and I believe that Russian representatives should be present at the second summit," Zelensky said. The US has consulted with Ukraine on inviting Russia to the second Ukraine summit and will back Kiev's decision on the matter, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday. "That’s something that we discussed with them but as we said before any decisions around diplomatic negotiations are decisions that Ukraine has to make," Miller stated. "It’s for Ukraine to decide when and how and in what shape to undertake diplomatic negotiations. As their partner, as their backer, we will support them if that’s the path that they choose to take."Switzerland hosted a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Russia did not receive an invitation. The Russian officials have said that they would skip the event in any case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/decisions-of-swiss-hosted-summit-cannot-be-implemented-without-russia--top-swiss-diplomat-1118988377.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118896145_332:0:3000:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bb46c35d6cb07efc0f04ad9ad30ebe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, zelenskyy, peace talks, peace negotiations, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine settlement
russia, ukraine, zelenskyy, peace talks, peace negotiations, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine settlement
Zelensky Expects Russia to Attend Second Ukraine Conference in November
18:14 GMT 15.07.2024 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 15.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he expected Russia to attend the second conference on Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held in November.
Earlier in July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik, commenting on the new conference on Ukraine, that Moscow does not accept ultimatums
and is not going to participate in such events.
Three preliminary meetings will be held ahead of the conference, Zelensky told reporters in Kiev. According to him, the first meeting, to be convened sometime in late summer in Qatar, will be focused on energy security, while the second one, to be held in August in Turkiye, will be dedicated to the free navigation in the Black Sea. The third one, to be held in September in Canada, will be a platform to discuss prisoner exchange with Russia, the Ukrainian president said.
"After these three points, if they work out, a plan for the implementation of all points will be completed. I set the task so that in November, we will have a drawn-up plan ... Everything will be ready for the second summit ... We will be ready to hold the second summit as soon as possible, and I believe that Russian representatives should be present at the second summit
," Zelensky said.
The US has consulted with Ukraine on inviting Russia to the second Ukraine summit and will back Kiev's decision on the matter, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
"That’s something that we discussed with them but as we said before any decisions around diplomatic negotiations are decisions that Ukraine has to make," Miller stated. "It’s for Ukraine to decide when and how and in what shape to undertake diplomatic negotiations. As their partner, as their backer, we will support them if that’s the path that they choose to take."
Switzerland hosted a high-level conference
on Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Russia did not receive an invitation. The Russian officials have said that they would skip the event in any case.