Scott Ritter: Biden's Election Withdrawal Shows Who is Actually Running America
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterNow US President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks while he was the VP during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington
The timing of Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the presidential race raises questions, argues former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
“There's no doubt that Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States. No doubt. But here's the question. If he's unfit to run as the candidate of the Democratic Party, why did they put him up?” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter said, noting that signs of Biden’s frailty were visible during the G7 summit in Italy last month.
According to him, the fact that Biden is unfit to be the POTUS but was still allowed to “function” begets the question: who is really in charge in the United States?
“Who's running America? Because it's not Joe Biden. We don't know who. It's an unelected group of handlers who are drawn from what I guess we can call the establishment. Some people might refer to it as the deep state. And these are the people who are calling the shots,” Ritter stated, noting that “the critical decisions of governance” this group makes are made “for the American people, but not necessarily on behalf of the American people.”
He describes the 2024 presidential election in the US as “a test of American democracy” and a “contest between established elites that are found in the Democratic Party and this surge of populism in the form of Donald Trump who is taking control of the Republican Party.”
Yet while Americans are normally allowed to “have a say in the outcome” of this process, the Democratic Party and the “elites known and unknown” now opted to meddle in this process and “will be selecting who their candidate will be for the presidency in the 2024 elections,” which is “not the way it's supposed to be,” he noted.
“America is in a crisis, a crisis of democracy, a crisis of identity. And it doesn't look like we have a solution because for the most part, the American people have been confused and misled and manipulated by the mainstream media into somehow thinking that this is normal,” Ritter lamented.