International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/scott-ritter-bidens-election-withdrawal-shows-who-is-actually-running-america-1119460529.html
Scott Ritter: Biden's Election Withdrawal Shows Who is Actually Running America
Scott Ritter: Biden's Election Withdrawal Shows Who is Actually Running America
Sputnik International
The timing of Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the presidential race raises questions, argues former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
2024-07-22T14:36+0000
2024-07-22T14:36+0000
analysis
joe biden
us
scott ritter
2024 us presidential election
democratic party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116610763_0:218:2974:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9da7cb5620affb338d76bb372eec78ac.jpg
“There's no doubt that Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States. No doubt. But here's the question. If he's unfit to run as the candidate of the Democratic Party, why did they put him up?” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter said, noting that signs of Biden’s frailty were visible during the G7 summit in Italy last month.According to him, the fact that Biden is unfit to be the POTUS but was still allowed to “function” begets the question: who is really in charge in the United States?He describes the 2024 presidential election in the US as “a test of American democracy” and a “contest between established elites that are found in the Democratic Party and this surge of populism in the form of Donald Trump who is taking control of the Republican Party.”Yet while Americans are normally allowed to “have a say in the outcome” of this process, the Democratic Party and the “elites known and unknown” now opted to meddle in this process and “will be selecting who their candidate will be for the presidency in the 2024 elections,” which is “not the way it's supposed to be,” he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/what-is-joe-bidens-legacy-1119458389.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116610763_60:0:2733:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce681692765787b53983156b6539a3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us presidential election 2024, biden election withdrawal, joe biden drops out
us presidential election 2024, biden election withdrawal, joe biden drops out

Scott Ritter: Biden's Election Withdrawal Shows Who is Actually Running America

14:36 GMT 22.07.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterNow US President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks while he was the VP during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington
Now US President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks while he was the VP during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The timing of Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the presidential race raises questions, argues former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
“There's no doubt that Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States. No doubt. But here's the question. If he's unfit to run as the candidate of the Democratic Party, why did they put him up?” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter said, noting that signs of Biden’s frailty were visible during the G7 summit in Italy last month.
According to him, the fact that Biden is unfit to be the POTUS but was still allowed to “function” begets the question: who is really in charge in the United States?
“Who's running America? Because it's not Joe Biden. We don't know who. It's an unelected group of handlers who are drawn from what I guess we can call the establishment. Some people might refer to it as the deep state. And these are the people who are calling the shots,” Ritter stated, noting that “the critical decisions of governance” this group makes are made “for the American people, but not necessarily on behalf of the American people.”
He describes the 2024 presidential election in the US as “a test of American democracy” and a “contest between established elites that are found in the Democratic Party and this surge of populism in the form of Donald Trump who is taking control of the Republican Party.”
US President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking during a press conference at the close of the 75th NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on July 11, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2024
Americas
What Is Joe Biden's Legacy?
13:08 GMT
Yet while Americans are normally allowed to “have a say in the outcome” of this process, the Democratic Party and the “elites known and unknown” now opted to meddle in this process and “will be selecting who their candidate will be for the presidency in the 2024 elections,” which is “not the way it's supposed to be,” he noted.
“America is in a crisis, a crisis of democracy, a crisis of identity. And it doesn't look like we have a solution because for the most part, the American people have been confused and misled and manipulated by the mainstream media into somehow thinking that this is normal,” Ritter lamented.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала