Two of Biden's Closest Aides Convinced US President to Drop Out of Race
US President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the presidential race after meeting with two of his closest aides, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
2024-07-22T09:49+0000
Ricchetti amd Donilon came over to Biden's house in Delaware on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the media outlet reported on Sunday. They presented rather discouraging fresh fundraising and polling data to the president, indicating low chances of winning in November, and then Biden made the decision to drop out, according to Politico. On Sunday, Biden announced that he would quite the presidential race and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the presidential race after meeting with two of his closest aides, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.