What Is Joe Biden's Legacy?
On July 21, Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. It came amid calls by prominent Democrats and donors to withdraw following his disastrous performance in last month’s debate against former US President Donald Trump.
First and foremost, the US economic meltdown shows no signs of abating, with 36% of Americans recently surveyed by Pew Research rating the national economy as "poor". Add to this the fact that America's state debt, which now stands at nearly $34.4 trillion, is rising by $1 trillion about every 100 days.Also, the US migration crisis persists as new data by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveals a significant surge in illegal border crossings, with more than 205,000 apprehensions in June alone, pushing the total for fiscal year 2024 to 2.5 million.Drug overdose, meanwhile, remains one of the leading causes of injury death in adults in the US and has risen over the past several years. Overdoses specifically pertain to synthetic opioids (fentanyl) and stimulants (cocaine and methamphetamine), according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.Biden's Foreign Policy Track RecordThe Ukraine crisis is in full swing, as the Biden administration continues to add fuel to the fire by providing the Kiev regime with military supplies despite Russia's repeated warnings that such assistance would only prolong the standoff.Separately, the Gaza war is still in place despite Biden's much-hyped plan to help clinch a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The US president last month said that the Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the Palestinian enclave after the end of hostilities – another statement that apparently fell on the Jewish state's deaf ears.As a cherry on the top, Biden failed to deliver on his promise to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with the Vienna talks on the matter finally coming to a standstill.
What Is Joe Biden's Legacy?
Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21. It came amid calls by prominent Democrats and donors to withdraw following his performance in last month’s debate against former President Donald Trump.
In a statement on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race
, President Joe Biden also reflected on the results of his four years in office, claiming that the US has built the "strongest economy in the world."
He touted efforts to expand what he described as "affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans," also arguing that his administration allegedly provided "critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances."
First and foremost, the US economic meltdown shows no signs of abating, with 36% of Americans
recently surveyed by Pew Research rating the national economy as “poor”. Add to this the fact that America’s state debt
, which now stands at nearly $34.4 trillion
, is rising by $1 trillion about every 100 days.
Also, the US migration crisis
persists as new data by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveals a significant surge in illegal border crossings, with more than 205,000 apprehensions
in June alone, pushing the total for fiscal year 2024 to 2.5 million.
Drug overdose, meanwhile, remains one of the leading causes of injury death in adults in the US and has risen over the past several years. Overdoses specifically pertain to synthetic opioids (fentanyl) and stimulants (cocaine and methamphetamine), according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Biden's Foreign Policy Track Record
The Ukraine crisis is in full swing, as the Biden administration continues to add fuel to the fire by providing the Kiev regime with military supplies
despite Russia’s repeated warnings that such assistance would only prolong the standoff.
Separately, the Gaza war
is still in place despite Biden’s much-hyped plan to help clinch a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The US president last month said that the Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the Palestinian enclave after the end of hostilities – another statement that apparently fell on the Jewish state’s deaf ears.
As a cherry on the top, Biden failed to deliver on his promise to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
, with the Vienna talks on the matter finally coming to a standstill.