Americans 'No Longer Trust the Establishment' as Biden Remains 'Greatest Domestic Threat to US'

The attempt on Donald Trump’s life, Joe Biden throwing in the towel in the presidential election, Kamala Harris setting her sights on the Oval Office – it would not be an overstatement to say that this month’s events have rocked the United States, leaving many to wonder what the future holds in store for the country.

Here's what American pundits interviewed by Sputnik think about the situation.Noah Khrachvik, political analyst and a Co-Director at the Midwestern Marx Institute: “What I personally feel now is what most Americans feel - fear, anger, a sense of growing unease in the ever-increasing certainty that the people in charge have failed us utterly and still think we’re stupid enough to believe it when they tell us how wonderful they’re doing… The American people no longer trust the establishment, and it is plain to see when even the mainstream media must throw a nod to conspiracies or come up with their own in order to try to continue kicking the political football around.”David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer: “I have long believed that President Biden constitutes the greatest domestic and likely national security threat the United States has ever faced. Furthermore, he is clearly incapable of executing his duties as President in terms of his increasingly obvious mental disabilities, even as he continues to push the limits of Russian redlines in terms of arming Ukraine with long-range missiles… Biden is right. Democracy is on the ballot, but it is his regime who has been trying to destroy America’s constitutional republic and subvert and overturn our democratic election system.”John Tures, political science professor at LaGrange College in Georgia: “It seems the shooter sought to kill Trump or Biden, most likely to try and start a civil war. That thankfully hasn't happened. Most people of different political ideologies are still talking to each other, and it is still business as usual at our city and college. But when people talk, it's almost always about politics.”Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen: “This removal of Biden will be a topic for years to come. I still think that it builds more resentment than admiration with the great body of the electorate. Biden would be more remembered by history if he had continued right through the end to defeat… Biden didn't have to face the music of his presidency, he opted out. Had he stayed in the race the electorate could have administered a rebuke of the incumbent - that is a good thing in a democracy.”Pastor Mark Burns, personal friend of President Trump, former member of The White House evangelical council, former US congressional candidate, and founder of The NOW Television Network: “We've witnessed the attempted assassination of former president Trump, a sitting president and nominee resign, and a Vice President seemingly thrust into the fore of a high stakes political chess match. Yet, we've only just begun. Moreover, the thing everyone is waiting for with baited breath is whom will actually emerge as the Democrat Party's actual nominee to vie against Donald J. Trump.”Quardricos Driskell, Adjunct Professor at the Graduate School of Political Management of George Washington University, policy influencer and federal lobbyist: “To be clear, the heightened scrutiny and conspiracy theories about Biden exacerbate the already significant political polarization in the country. This deepens divisions between different political factions, making bipartisan cooperation more challenging and often leading to legislative gridlock. It jeopardizes our international standing and leaves more Americans of all demographics angry, upset, disempowered, and disillusioned, creating increasingly concentrated echo chambers of greater conspiracies and potential violence. We become tribal without any concern or care for the other.”

