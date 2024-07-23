https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/us-secret-service-director-resigns-over-trump-assassination-attempt-1119472619.html
US Secret Service Director Resigns Over Trump Assassination Attempt
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has stepped down from her position following widespread calls for her resignation over the attempted assassination of Republican nominee Donald Trump, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.
Cheatle is expected to issue an official statement about her resignation later this morning, the report said, citing two law enforcement sources. Her resignation comes after she was grilled by US House lawmakers on Monday about the agency's failure to secure Trump's July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the final report from the US House of Representatives’ special task force investigating the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump will be released by December 13."We are establishing a special task force in the House that’ll be bipartisan," Johnson said during a press briefing. "A final report will be due from the committee no later than December 13."The panel will consist of seven Republicans and six Democrats, Johnson said. The composition of the task force will be released by the end of the week, Johnson said.The panel will investigate the assassination attempt, assess accountability efforts and work to prevent similar incidents in the future, Johnson added.
23.07.2024
