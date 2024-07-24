https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/not-woke-enough-why-blm-up-in-arms-against-harris-endorsement-by-democrats---1119482661.html

Not Woke Enough: Why BLM Up in Arms Against Harris’ Endorsement by Democrats?

Not Woke Enough: Why BLM Up in Arms Against Harris’ Endorsement by Democrats?

Sputnik International

The BLM has urged the Democratic National Committee to "immediately" host an informal snap primary across the US "to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process" pertaining to Kamala Harris.

2024-07-24T09:41+0000

2024-07-24T09:41+0000

2024-07-24T09:41+0000

americas

us

joe biden

kamala harris

presidential race

withdrawal

vote

elites

us democratic party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119483259_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb3c7fb1d98c148ebb0fe26ea3fa2a9.jpg

US-based pressure group Black Lives Matter has slammed the way VP Kamala Harris has been named as the presumed Democratic presidential candidate in a public statement."A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of," the BLM said in a statement.The movement accused Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors of trying "to manipulate Black voters by anointing Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public."He endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22, a gathering where Democratic delegates are due to officially appoint their candidate to face Donald Trump.In 2020, BLM, which stands against racially motivated violence toward black people, organized nationwide protests following the death of African-American George Floyd, who passed away in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. Some of the protests were marred by looting, arson and vandalism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/same-as-the-old-boss-harris-expected-to-continue-neoconservative-foreign-policy-1119479786.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the black lives matter movement, the november 5 us presindential election, joe biden's withdrawal from presidential race, biden's endorsement of kamala harris as a democratic nominee