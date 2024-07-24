https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/obama-pelosi-forced-biden-to-drop-out-of-race-trump-says-1119481110.html

Obama, Pelosi Forced Biden to Drop Out of Race, Trump Says

Obama, Pelosi Forced Biden to Drop Out of Race, Trump Says

Sputnik International

On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

2024-07-24T06:33+0000

2024-07-24T06:33+0000

2024-07-24T06:33+0000

americas

us

joe biden

barack obama

nancy pelosi

kamala harris

presidential election

presidential race

withdrawal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119480950_0:0:2912:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_07ff683dd4815edfda5eeb793d9ba052.jpg

Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race last Sunday due to pressure from top Democrats, such as Barack Obama, former US President Donald Trump has told the New York Post.He added that "it really started with the [June 27 presidential] debate [between him and the 46th US president]," which was "really [Biden’s] ending.""He was not good at the debate. And I think I was good. I think that was the end of Biden, frankly," Trump insisted.The remarks came after The Washington Post reported that during a conversation with Biden after the June 27 debate, Obama purportedly said that POTUS’s chances of beating Trump were “greatly diminished”, and that he remains concerned about protecting Biden and his legacy as president.Pelosi, for her part, ostensibly told Biden in a private conversation, in the wake of the debate, that polling indicates he can’t beat Trump in the 2024 election, adding that the US president’s re-election campaign could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November, CNN cited unnamed sources as saying.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/team-trump-files-complaint-to-block-harris-use-of-biden-campaign-funds---report-1119480054.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, former us president donald trump, biden's endorsement of us vice president kamala harris, the trump-biden presidential debate