International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/putin-orders-shipbuilding-boost-to-counter-rising-nato-presence-1119485867.html
Putin Orders Shipbuilding Boost to Counter Rising NATO Presence
Putin Orders Shipbuilding Boost to Counter Rising NATO Presence
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions on the development of shipbuilding to ensure the country's defense and security, they take into account the rapidly changing global situation, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
2024-07-24T13:29+0000
2024-07-24T13:29+0000
russia
vladimir putin
nikolai patrushev
russia
nato
russian navy
shipbuilding
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119485707_0:46:1272:762_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8cacd4b4eaffe1f7c484b4b2efc8ec.jpg
Putin has instructed to adjust the strategic planning documents necessary for the balanced development of the Russian naval forces in order to effectively protect the country's national interests, the official said. The United States and other NATO countries are increasing their naval presence in major areas of the World Ocean, including in waters directly adjacent to the territory of Russia, the official said. "They are actively sending their naval forces to places where resources are extracted. Under the guise of fighting piracy and terrorism blocking waterways, arresting and inspecting cargo and passenger ships flying any flag, increasing the number of naval bases and military exercises, they are trying to limit the national interests of sovereign states," the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/prospect-of-eu-turning-into-defense-union-forces-russia-to-adapt-foreign-policy---kremlin-1119415555.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119485707_98:0:1175:808_1920x0_80_0_0_83e966cec6e2da6a94041aac9a3cdf35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian shipbuilding, russian security, nato, nato rising presence, nato expansion, vladimir putin, nikaloi patrushev
russia, russian shipbuilding, russian security, nato, nato rising presence, nato expansion, vladimir putin, nikaloi patrushev

Putin Orders Shipbuilding Boost to Counter Rising NATO Presence

13:29 GMT 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Press service of the JSC Admiralty Shipyards / Go to the mediabankA diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt has left for running tests at the Admiralty Shipyards, in St. Petersburg, Russia
A diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt has left for running tests at the Admiralty Shipyards, in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Press service of the JSC Admiralty Shipyards
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions on the development of shipbuilding to ensure the country's defense and security, they take into account the rapidly changing global situation, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
Putin has instructed to adjust the strategic planning documents necessary for the balanced development of the Russian naval forces in order to effectively protect the country's national interests, the official said.
"Putin gave a number of instructions on the development of shipbuilding to ensure the defense and security of the state. The instructions of the head of state were given following a meeting on shipbuilding and take into account the rapidly changing situation in the world," Patrushev told reporters, adding that Russia is obliged to strengthen its naval forces.
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
World
EU's Proposed Defense Union & NATO Escalation Push Russia to Rethink Strategy - Kremlin
18 July, 09:17 GMT
The United States and other NATO countries are increasing their naval presence in major areas of the World Ocean, including in waters directly adjacent to the territory of Russia, the official said.
"They are actively sending their naval forces to places where resources are extracted. Under the guise of fighting piracy and terrorism blocking waterways, arresting and inspecting cargo and passenger ships flying any flag, increasing the number of naval bases and military exercises, they are trying to limit the national interests of sovereign states," the official added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала