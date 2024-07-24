https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/putin-orders-shipbuilding-boost-to-counter-rising-nato-presence-1119485867.html

Putin Orders Shipbuilding Boost to Counter Rising NATO Presence

Putin Orders Shipbuilding Boost to Counter Rising NATO Presence

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions on the development of shipbuilding to ensure the country's defense and security, they take into account the rapidly changing global situation, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

2024-07-24T13:29+0000

2024-07-24T13:29+0000

2024-07-24T13:29+0000

russia

vladimir putin

nikolai patrushev

russia

nato

russian navy

shipbuilding

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119485707_0:46:1272:762_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8cacd4b4eaffe1f7c484b4b2efc8ec.jpg

Putin has instructed to adjust the strategic planning documents necessary for the balanced development of the Russian naval forces in order to effectively protect the country's national interests, the official said. The United States and other NATO countries are increasing their naval presence in major areas of the World Ocean, including in waters directly adjacent to the territory of Russia, the official said. "They are actively sending their naval forces to places where resources are extracted. Under the guise of fighting piracy and terrorism blocking waterways, arresting and inspecting cargo and passenger ships flying any flag, increasing the number of naval bases and military exercises, they are trying to limit the national interests of sovereign states," the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/prospect-of-eu-turning-into-defense-union-forces-russia-to-adapt-foreign-policy---kremlin-1119415555.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian shipbuilding, russian security, nato, nato rising presence, nato expansion, vladimir putin, nikaloi patrushev